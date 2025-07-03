Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Nightmare: Jeff Bezos' Wife's Dress is 'STOLEN By Party Crasher' Just Days After Lavish $50Million Nuptials
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos might have already tied the knot – but the drama isn't over just yet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the former journalist's wedding dresses has been "stolen" just days after their lavish nuptials in Venice, Italy.
Dress Drama
Just days following the controversial Bezos wedding, one of Sanchez's 27 dresses to choose from for her big day has been reportedly stolen.
According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the dress has been missing for a few days now, and the designer is not known.
As the dress still remains missing, it's being reported an unknown party crasher who was dressed for the occasion "snuck past" the security guards before she was "kindly escorted out."
Details about the unknown woman weren't gathered after she gained access to one of the biggest events of the year, but according to the reports, she is believed to have stolen the dress.
Luckily for Bezos' new wife, it was not the dress the former journalist wore to exchange her vows with the Amazon billionaire.
Dress Backlash
For her wedding ceremony, Sanchez wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown.
The wedding dress featured lacy, floral sleeves, a tight bodice, a high neckline, a long, flowing skirt with an enormous train and buttons all down the front.
Before the big wedding day, Sanchez posed for a pre-wedding photoshoot with Vogue and said the gown made her feel like a "princess."
However, shortly after she exchanged vows with the Amazon CEO, and Vogue posted a photo from the ceremony – it didn't take long for the backlash to begin.
former “CBS Evening News” and Today anchor Katie Couric was one of the commenters who slammed the choice after Jack Schlossberg shared the image on his Instagram account.
She wrote: "Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently, tacky is back."
Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, replied to Couric: "Let’s bring back scrunchies."
Other users took to the comments section on Vogue's Instagram saying: "Did she order this dress on Amazon?"
Another said: "This dress looks like it could be bought on Amazon."
A third wrote: "$200B yet still no taste."
Many users wrote similar comments about Sanchez having "no class" and "horrible style."
Vogue Cover Backlash
The backlash surrounding Vogue magazine reached new heights after it was revealed Sánchez was on the June 2025 digital cover in her wedding gown.
The fashion magazine cover received a massive amount of backlash, and social media users were even left speculating if the cover was a reason editor-in-chief Anna Wintour stepped down from her role after nearly four decades just days prior.
One user wrote: "This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down."
Another said: "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped."
A third added: "Most disappointing cover ever. I see why Anna Wintour wanted to get out the door before this disaster."