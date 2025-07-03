Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Nightmare: Jeff Bezos' Wife's Dress is 'STOLEN By Party Crasher' Just Days After Lavish $50Million Nuptials

Just days following the controversial Bezos wedding, one of Sanchez's 27 dresses to choose from for her big day has been reportedly stolen.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the dress has been missing for a few days now, and the designer is not known.

As the dress still remains missing, it's being reported an unknown party crasher who was dressed for the occasion "snuck past" the security guards before she was "kindly escorted out."

Details about the unknown woman weren't gathered after she gained access to one of the biggest events of the year, but according to the reports, she is believed to have stolen the dress.

Luckily for Bezos' new wife, it was not the dress the former journalist wore to exchange her vows with the Amazon billionaire.