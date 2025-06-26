Your tip
Lauren Sánchez's Cuckolded Ex-Husband Gets Last Laugh As She Prepares to Get Hitched to Jeff Bezos — As He Relaxes With His 'Most Beautiful Woman in World' Wife

picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Patrick Whitesell and Pia

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are set to tie the knot in Venice this weekend, but her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell has well and truly moved on with wife Pia.

June 26 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez's ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, is having the last laugh as his former wife prepares to marry the world's second-richest man, Jeff Bezos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that while the world’s gaze will be on Venice for the "wedding of the century," the Hollywood agent will be relaxing with Pia, his new glamorous wife of four years, who is a model-turned-actress.

One Of Australia's Most Beautiful Women

patrick whitesell pia miller
Source: MEGA

Pia is considered one of Australia's most beautiful women and now owns a skincare brand.

Considered one of Australia's most beautiful women, Pia, 41, was proposed to by Whitesell in 2020 and they shacked up together in his $57million Bel Air mansion.

Bride-to-be Sánchez was propelled into mega-stardom when she cheated on movie executive Whitesell with the Amazon founder.

It then emerged that Bezos had been "whisking then-married Sanchez away on exotic trips" and embarking on "secret rendezvous" – while he kept up the façade of a perfect family man and husband to his then-wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.

Blended Family

Patrick Whitesell & Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Patrick Whitesell and ex-wife Sánchez share two children, while his second wife, Pia, has two sons from a previous relationship.

After bouncing back from his ex-wife's infidelity, Whitesell, who has an estimated net worth of $450million, is revelling in married life with Pia.

She previously starred in Australian soap opera Home & Away, but since moving to Los Angeles with him, she has carved out an identity as an influencer with her own skincare brand.

The American businessman enjoys a private life away from the spotlight with Pia and their blended family

He shares son Evan and daughter Ellie with Lauren, and Pia has two sons – Isaiah, 21, and Lennox, 18 – with the younger being from her previous relationship with Australian Rules football star Brad Miller.

Married Bliss

pia miller patrick whitesell
Source: MEGA

Whitesell and Pia live together in their Bel Air mansion after marrying in 2021.

And it seems they have all become one big happy family, as Whitesell and Pia recently proved how bonded they have become with each other's children.

Whitesell and son Evan were all smiles as they attended Lennox's graduation earlier this month, looking every inch the proud step-family as they posed for pictures at the milestone celebration.

Pia and Whitesell married in a private ceremony in May 2021 in Los Angeles and enjoyed a luxury honeymoon in Mexico.

patrick whitesell pia miller
Source: MEGA

Whitesell was introduced to Pia by mutual pals after his split from Sánchez.

Whitesell, the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME, has clients including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds, and Denzel Washington.

He had only just separated from Sánchez when he was introduced to Pia by mutual friends in 2019.

At the time, Pia was trying her luck in Hollywood after a successful stint on Home & Away, the same show that had launched the careers of stars like Chris Hemsworth and Isla Fisher.

Whitesell was throwing himself into work to distract himself from the headlines about Sánchez and Bezos.

In early 2020, the pair were photographed together for the first time on a sun-soaked holiday in Malibu.

Later that year, Whitesell proposed with an enormous emerald-cut diamond ring, with Pia declaring herself "the luckiest girl in the world."

They didn't waste time getting married, making things official in a private ceremony held in May 2021, not long after Pia had packed up her life in Sydney to move across the world to live with Whitesell, bringing her sons with her.

More than four years later, the Whitesells remain blissfully happy, with a source revealing in 2024: "Pat's having the last laugh, 100 per cent."

