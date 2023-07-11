Larry Nassar 'Dead Man Walking' in Jail: Sex Creep Gymnastics Doc 'Marked For Death' After Prison Stabbing Failed to Kill Him
Perv Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, has a “target on his back” and could easily be slaughtered in the slammer, according to a jailhouse snitch.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sports doc creep was stabbed at least 10 times at a Florida prison over the weekend.
But tipsters tattled that his battle to stay alive has only just begun as his twisted crimes will put him in the crosshairs of vicious prison gangs and lone-wolf hoodlums itching to make a name for themselves.
“He’s marked for death in prison,” the insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
“Inmates don’t take a shine to people convicted of the kind of crimes that Larry has not shown any remorse. They’ll be plotting to take him out once and for all.”
Nassar, serving up to 175 years for molesting gymnasts, was attacked by another inmate on July 9 at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, where the former doctor is serving time.
During the assault, Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest. He suffered a collapsed lung and remains in the hospital.
Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting athletes while he worked with the USA Gymnastics program and Michigan State University, where he ran a clinic.
More than 330 women and girls at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University have accused Nassar of sexual abuse.
Nassar’s victims included gold medal-winning Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman who accused the Team USA doctor of molesting them under the guise of medical treatment.
McKayla Maroney, another victim, detailed Nassar's sexual abuse against her in a startling Twitter post after he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
When he returns from hospital to continue hard time, Nassar will likely be housed away from the general population with other sex offenders, the source added.
But they warned that doesn’t guarantee his safety.
The insider squealed: “Guards will try to keep him away from the general prison population, but it wouldn’t be difficult for someone to slip in and do Larry harm — particularly if he’s sleeping. It’s happened before.”
