Disgraced USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Violent Federal Prison Attack
Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times over the weekend during a violent attack in federal prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced 59-year-old gymnastics doctor, who was sentenced to 175 years in federal prison in January 2018, was reportedly stabbed “multiple times” both “in the back” and “in the chest” on Sunday.
According to the New York Post, the attack took place at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida where Nassar is currently carrying out his lengthy prison sentence.
Nassar was reportedly involved in a fight with another inmate before the stabbing attack took place.
The former doctor-turned-convicted sex offender was reported to be in stable condition following the attack, according to one source familiar with the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in federal prison in January 2018 after he admitted to sexually assaulting more than 300 female gymnastic athletes at Michigan State University.
Nassar’s victims, including gold medal-winning Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, accused the MSU and Team USA doctor of molesting them under the guise of medical treatment.
His sexual abuse against female patients reportedly started in 1990 and continued until he was arrested for his crimes in December 2016 after the FBI found more than 37,000 images of child pornography – and a video of Nassar allegedly molesting underage girls – in his possession.
- Honor Among Creeps: Jeffrey Epstein Penned Mystery Prison Letter To Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Suicide
- Gymnast McKayla Maroney Reveals She Was Left 'Alone, Naked' & 'Bawling' As Convicted Sexual Abuser Larry Nassar Laid On Top Of Her
- Aly Raisman To Demand Change In California Sex Assault Laws Amid Larry Nassar War
Olympic gymnast and victim McKayla Maroney opened up about the trauma she faced at the hands of the ex-sports physician-turned-convicted-pedophile during the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo.
She also argued that Team USA and USA Gymnastics should be held accountable over the matter.
"So, @USAGym and USOC aka @TeamUSA, when I was under 'your care' in Tokyo at 15, and my parents weren't allowed to stay in my hotel or see me in person,” Maroney tweeted in August 2021.
“When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50min. Who's fault is that?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Michigan Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar that it was her “honor and privilege” to sentence the convicted sex offender to 175 years in prison during his January 2018 sentencing hearing.
“I just signed your death warrant,” Judge Aquilina said at the time. “You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again.”