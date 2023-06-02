Honor Among Creeps: Jeffrey Epstein Penned Mystery Prison Letter To Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Suicide

Bombshell prison documents revealed billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried to send a letter to caged pedophile Larry Nassar – the disgraced US national gymnastics team doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of young athletes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking letter was discovered by prison officials after Epstein, 66, was found hanged inside his New York City federal prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.