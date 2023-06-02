Honor Among Creeps: Jeffrey Epstein Penned Mystery Prison Letter To Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Suicide
Bombshell prison documents revealed billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried to send a letter to caged pedophile Larry Nassar – the disgraced US national gymnastics team doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of young athletes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking letter was discovered by prison officials after Epstein, 66, was found hanged inside his New York City federal prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.
The unopened letter stamped ‘return to sender’ was unearthed in the prison’s mail room, according to the Associate Press who obtained about 4,000 pages of U.S. Bureau of Prison documents related to Epstein’s 36 days behind bars through the Freedom of Information Act.
“It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him,” an investigator who found the letter explained to another prison official by email. “I am not sure if I should open it, or should we hand it over to anyone?”
The letter was not included in the document dump, and it remains unclear why Epstein tried to contact the former Michigan State University sports doctor currently serving 40 to 175 years at the U.S. Penitentiary Coleman in Florida after pleading guilty in 2018 to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Some of victims included Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.
The university agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 woman and girls who accused the school of ignoring repeated complaints about the creep who sexually assault the victims under the guise of providing medical treatment.
- Chlamydia, Sleep Apnea, Constipation, Hypertension, Lower Back Pain and Prediabetes: New Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical File Before Suicide Death
- Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals House Arrest Visit From Sarah Ferguson at His Manhattan Apartment
- Epstein Files Show Chris Rock Was Among Dozens of Stars Set to Meet With Disgraced Financier
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee agreed to pay $380 million to victims for ignoring complaints.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the documents also showed Epstein suffered from chlamydia, sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, back pain, prediabetics, along with depression before committing suicide during his 36th day at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.