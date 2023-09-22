Lamar Odom Reaches Out to 'RHOC' Shannon Beador Following DUI Arrest, Offering Reality Star Treatment at His Center

Lamar Odom wants to help Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and has reached out to the troubled reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources tell us that the NBA legend wrote a private message to Beador on social media. We’re told Odom offered the Bravo star treatment at one of his 14 treatment centers.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Odom announced he had launched Odom Recovery Group. The company partnered with Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, Compassions in Laguna Beach, and Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino.