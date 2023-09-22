Lamar Odom Reaches Out to 'RHOC' Shannon Beador Following DUI Arrest, Offering Reality Star Treatment at His Center
Lamar Odom wants to help Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and has reached out to the troubled reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources tell us that the NBA legend wrote a private message to Beador on social media. We’re told Odom offered the Bravo star treatment at one of his 14 treatment centers.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Odom announced he had launched Odom Recovery Group. The company partnered with Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, Compassions in Laguna Beach, and Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino.
An insider tells us Odom has yet to hear back from Beador but has not given up.
Over the weekend, Beador was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges. The reality star crashed her car into a home in Newport Beach, California.
Law enforcement sources said Beador drove her car away from the scene and then parked it nearby. The reality star allegedly started walking her dog Archie and left the scene.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Beador after determining she was intoxicated. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Beador was severely injured in the crash.
We’re told Beador’s arm was broken in the crash and her face was messed up. One source said Beador fears she’ll have to have plastic surgery to fix the damage.
The reality star recently offered to pay for all property damage she caused. Beador has been keeping a low profile since the incident but was spotted with her on-again, off-again boyfriend John Janssen. Sources told us the two were fighting shortly before Beador was arrested.
The spot where the RHOC star was arrested is close to Janssen’s pad.
One source close to Beador told RadarOnline.com they hoped the crash would shake her up.
"Hopefully, this is a wake-up call," a source said before adding they believe Beador has "hit rock bottom." The star has canceled all upcoming appearances but no decision has been made on BravoCon.
Beador has yet to speak out but her lawyer Michael Fell said his client was “extremely apologetic” for her actions.
"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," he said. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."