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Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton

Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over 'Offensive' Comment: 'I Was Unaware'

Split image of Kylie Kelce and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of her podcast, Kylie Kelce misaddressed Kate Middleton.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

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Kylie Kelce has clarified that she meant no disrespect toward Kate Middleton after misaddressing her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the personality extended an invitation to Middleton, calling her "Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge," as she invited her to "chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids."

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Kylie Kelce Misaddresses Kate Middleton

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Image of Kylie Kelce recently invited Kate Middleton to be on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Kelce recently invited Kate Middleton to be on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast.

Viewers were quick to let her know that Kate's formal title is actually Catherine, Princess of Wales, prompting the swift apology.

During an episode of the podcast the following week, Kelce explained that she had no idea calling Princess Catherine "Princess Kate" could be considered offensive.

“I didn’t know that. Now I know that," she added.

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Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton

Image of During a recent episode of her podcast, Kylie Kelce accidentlly called Kate Middleton 'Princess Kate.'
Source: @KYKELCE / INSTAGRAM

During a recent episode of her podcast, Kylie Kelce accidentlly called Kate Middleton 'Princess Kate.'

"Now I will proceed accordingly," Kelce continued. "I apologize for the mistake. I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected.”

“Princess Catherine or the Princess of Wales, I apologize," she added. "I will get that sorted immediately starting now.”

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Kylie Kelce Acknowledges Cursing on Podcast

Image of Kylie Kelce recently apologized for calling Kate Middleton 'Princess Kate.'
Source: MEGA

Kylie Kelce recently apologized for calling Kate Middleton 'Princess Kate.'

Later on in the episode, Kelce read a comment written by a viewer who believes she needs to make some adjustments before expecting to sit down with Middleton.

“Princess Catherine is too refined and beautiful to be subjected to your cursing," the viewer argued. "You’ll need to clean up your act."

“First of all, you’re correct. Agreed,” Kelce responded.

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Kylie Kelce Calls Kate Middleton 'Incredible'

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Image of Kylie Kelce says Kate Middleton is an 'incredible' woman.
Source: @KYKELCE / INSTAGRAM

Kylie Kelce says Kate Middleton is an 'incredible' woman.

"I don’t think that anybody owes me anything. Let me emphasize that,” she explained. “I would love to speak to the Princess of Wales, okay?"

"She is an incredible woman," Kelce expressed. "She has children, she played field hockey, she battled cancer. There are so many things that I would love to speak to her about. Do I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not. I don’t think that,” she noted.

“Here’s the thing. I love a curse word. I love it so, so much," she explained. "You guys know that. But at the end of the day, I am respectful of the situations that I am put in, at least being respectful to the people I am speaking to."

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