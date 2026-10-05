Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over 'Offensive' Comment: 'I Was Unaware'

"I don’t think that anybody owes me anything. Let me emphasize that,” she explained. “I would love to speak to the Princess of Wales, okay?"

"She is an incredible woman," Kelce expressed. "She has children, she played field hockey, she battled cancer. There are so many things that I would love to speak to her about. Do I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not. I don’t think that,” she noted.

“Here’s the thing. I love a curse word. I love it so, so much," she explained. "You guys know that. But at the end of the day, I am respectful of the situations that I am put in, at least being respectful to the people I am speaking to."