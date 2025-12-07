EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Giving Her Three Kids Ultra-Strict Morality Lessons' in Wake of Prince Andrew's Epstein Disgrace

Insiders describe Middleton's approach as "non-negotiable," with a source saying, "She sees learning values like honesty and kindness as just as essential as excelling in school or sports. George, Charlotte, and Louis are being guided on how to make good decisions, show respect, and be accountable for their actions."

Another insider claimed: "Kate has made it clear to William that their children need a firm moral foundation to handle the scrutiny of public life. It's about shielding them from pressures and influences they aren't ready to deal with yet."

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, 43, have kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The couple's emphasis on moral education has long been a cornerstone of their parenting.

Middleton, speaking previously about her own upbringing, said, "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children... just how important these things are as they grow up.

"In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."