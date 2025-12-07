EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Giving Her Three Kids Ultra-Strict Morality Lessons' in Wake of Prince Andrew's Epstein Disgrace
Dec. 7 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is giving her three children an unusually strict grounding in moral values to "stop them turning out like their pervy uncle Andy," sources close to the family tell RadarOnline.com.
The Princess of Wales, 43, is said to be intensifying lessons on kindness, honesty, and personal responsibility in the wake of former Prince Andrew's ongoing Epstein-related scandal, which has cast a huge shadow over the royal family.
Middleton's Goal to Teach Kids 'Kindness and Respect'
Insiders describe Middleton's approach as "non-negotiable," with a source saying, "She sees learning values like honesty and kindness as just as essential as excelling in school or sports. George, Charlotte, and Louis are being guided on how to make good decisions, show respect, and be accountable for their actions."
Another insider claimed: "Kate has made it clear to William that their children need a firm moral foundation to handle the scrutiny of public life. It's about shielding them from pressures and influences they aren't ready to deal with yet."
Middleton and her husband, Prince William, 43, have kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The couple's emphasis on moral education has long been a cornerstone of their parenting.
Middleton, speaking previously about her own upbringing, said, "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children... just how important these things are as they grow up.
"In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."
'We're a Very Open Family'
Middleton's personal health struggles have reinforced this approach. After completing her cancer treatment, she reflected, "This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
Sources say these experiences have sharpened the couple's focus on instilling empathy, patience, and ethical awareness in their children. William has also emphasized emotional guidance alongside academic development.
Speaking to Eugene Levy on the actor's The Reluctant Traveller show, he said, "Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting. We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need.
"We're a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. It's just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay."
Middleton's Daily Lessons Revealed
Royal aides say Middleton has been modeling her and William's behavior at home carefully, ensuring the children witness acts of compassion and accountability in daily life.
"Kate is very involved," a palace source claimed. "She turns everyday moments into lessons on honesty, fairness, and thinking about others. It's not just words – it's real, practical teaching."
Another insider added: "Kate and Williams want their children to grasp that privilege carries responsibility. After everything this year, that lesson has become even more important."
The royal family's 2025 has been an annus horribilis, particularly around Andrew, 65, whose connections to Jeffrey Epstein continue to tarnish The Firm.
Sources suggest the disgraced duke's scandal has "strengthened" Middleton's determination to shield her children from scandal and provide them with a steady moral framework to make sure they don't wander into "temptation and foolishness" – just like their exiled uncle, once dubbed "Randy Andy" due to his bed-hopping.
Palace insiders describe Middleton's approach as both "firm and loving," with an emphasis on creating "emotionally resilient, ethically grounded young royals capable of navigating public life responsibly."