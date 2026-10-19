Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Brutally Mocked Over Photo With New Hunting Dog as Critics Beg Her Not to 'Kill Him'

Noem took to X on October 17 to share a picture with her dog, Foster, as she marked the beginning of pheasant hunting season.

"Pheasant hunting is part of who we are, and it's a tradition worth passing on to our kids and grandkids," she wrote.

However, the post attracted attention for reasons beyond her enthusiasm for the sport.

Users recalled the backlash that followed her account of killing Cricket in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back.