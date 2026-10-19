Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kristi Noem

Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Brutally Mocked Over Photo With New Hunting Dog as Critics Beg Her Not to 'Kill Him'

image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem sparked backlash after sharing a photo with her new hunting dog, Foster.

Profile Image

Oct. 19 2026, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kristi Noem is being roasted online after sharing a photo with her new hunting dog, with critics bringing up her controversial admission that she shot and killed her previous pet, Cricket, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Homeland Security secretary's post quickly turned into a flood of comments from users questioning whether her latest four-legged companion was safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's Hunting Photo Sparks Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kristi Noem's latest hunting photo prompted critics to revisit her admission about killing her dog, Cricket.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's latest hunting photo prompted critics to revisit her admission about killing her dog, Cricket.

Noem took to X on October 17 to share a picture with her dog, Foster, as she marked the beginning of pheasant hunting season.

"Pheasant hunting is part of who we are, and it's a tradition worth passing on to our kids and grandkids," she wrote.

However, the post attracted attention for reasons beyond her enthusiasm for the sport.

Users recalled the backlash that followed her account of killing Cricket in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KRISTINOEM/X

Kristi Noem celebrated pheasant hunting season with her dog Foster on October 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Beg Kristi Noem to Spare Foster

image of Critics urged Kristi Noem to spare her new dog.
Source: MEGA

Critics urged Kristi Noem to spare her new dog.

Tommy Vietor, a former Obama National Security Council staffer, weighed in on the photo, writing, "This poor dog is staring at the camera like he's on death row."

Other commenters quickly joined in, saying, "SOMEONE SAVE THAT DOG," and "Please don't kill him."

"The worst possible thing you could post would be a dog and a gun, lady. Come on," another user wrote.

"Dog looks worried," a third person commented, while someone else claimed, "The dog looks terrified you're gonna Cricket him."

Another critic offered a more direct assessment of Noem, writing, "You are seriously insane!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's Confession About Cricket

image of Kristi Noem shot and killed Cricket after an incident.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem shot and killed Cricket after an incident.

The reaction stems from Noem's own account of what happened to Cricket, a 14-month-old dog she described taking on a pheasant hunt in her memoir.

According to the former governor, Cricket killed a neighbor's chickens and attempted to bite her when she tried to restrain the animal.

Noem wrote that she took the dog to a gravel pit and shot her dead, describing Cricket as "untrainable" and dangerous.

Animal lovers were outraged as Noem was being considered as a potential running mate for Donald Trump in 2024.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Natalie Harp, Donald Trump, and Katie Zacharia

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp 'Pushed' Prez to Hire Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary — Only for Him to Fire Her a Week Later

picture of Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay

Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Says her Dad 'Will Never Stop Fighting' and is Starting to 'Heal' In Latest Health Update

Kristi Noem Defended Her Actions

image of Kristi Noem defended her decision to kill Cricket after revealing the incident in her 2024 memoir, 'No Going Back.'
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem defended her decision to kill Cricket after revealing the incident in her 2024 memoir, 'No Going Back.'

Noem defended her decision at the time, arguing that difficult choices sometimes had to be made on a farm and that she wanted to be honest about her experiences rather than present a polished political image.

"I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket," she wrote on X in April 2024.

Noem later added, "The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.