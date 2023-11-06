Kremlin Official Claims There Are FOUR Vladimir Putin Body Doubles in the Wake of Russian Leader's Rumored Death: Report
A Kremlin official recently suggested that there are now “three or four” body doubles pretending to be Vladimir Putin following the Russian leader’s rumored death last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25 after suffering a heart attack, a Kremlin spokesman indicated that several body doubles took the “late” Russian leader’s place.
According to Dmitry Peskov, there are now “three or four” doppelgängers roaming around the Kremlin in the wake of Putin’s rumored death.
"Experts are now wondering if there are three or four," Peskov said in a recent video. "And who do we see every day now, is he the third or the fourth double?”
“It's unclear, isn't it?” he continued. “But Putin is the only one."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR was the first outlet to announce Putin’s supposed passing on the night of October 25. Putin allegedly suffered a “horrific” heart attack on Sunday, October 22 and passed away shortly after.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” General SVR reported last month. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the channel added.
Peskov denied the Russian Telegram channel’s report, and he also shot down rumors that Putin was replaced by a series of body doubles at the time.
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov responded. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he continued. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
But one of the alleged Putin double doubles reportedly grew “deathly ill” after taking over for the “late” Russian president – an incident that caused Kremlin officials to panic.
"The understudy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who now permanently replaces the deceased head of state, has fallen ill,” one source familiar with the matter said over the weekend.
“Nothing critical so far, just snot, cough, and fever,” the insider added.
Additional sources said that Putin’s inner circle is in a “state of fear and uncertainty” following the rumors of the 71-year-old leader's sudden death, while one alleged Putin lookalike refused to take the body double gig.
"I know that Putin uses body doubles, but I wouldn't agree to such work for any money,” the doppelgänger candidate told Daily Star this week. “I respect my life, family and friends who surround me.”
"Besides, if I had the opportunity to be in Putin's place for a moment, the first decision I would announce publicly would be to end the war in Ukraine,” he continued, “and the real Putin would certainly not like it."