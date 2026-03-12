King Charles 'Washes His Hands' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Defiant Duo Plan Quasi-Royal Australian Tour
March 12 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET
A top royal expert and author believes King Charles III has "washed his hands" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the defiant duo's latest quasi-royal tour plans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple is heading to Australia in mid-April, and the king feels powerless when it comes to the ex-royals' financial hustles to cash in on their former regal status.
King Charles 'Washed His Hands' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"I think the king has probably washed his hands of them. He's got plenty of other things to worry about," Majesty magazine editor, Ingrid Seward, said during an appearance on the UK's Talk TV when asked about Harry and Markle's recent visit to Jordan and their upcoming jaunt Down Under.
The couple toured Australia in 2018 as royal newlyweds and are returning as private citizens with plenty of fanfare.
"I mean, what do you do that they do exactly as they like when they like?" she noted of the headstrong couple.
Both Harry and Markle are prominently using their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to advertise paid appearances in both Sydney and Melbourne on April 15 and 16.
The pair promised the late Queen Elizabeth II that they would not use their titles for financial gain when negotiating their exit from royal life in 2020, and their latest stunt with the Australia tour is another act of outright defiance.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can't Make Money Without 'High-Profile' Stunts
Seward claimed Prince Harry and Markle’s latest overseas “tours” are little more than spotlight-grabbing stunts, insisting the cash-strapped couple are scrambling to stay relevant — and keep the money flowing — after being ditched by Netflix.
"They need to keep a high profile in order to make money," the William & Harry biographer shared.
"And Megan is now apparently taking her own brand, As Ever, onto her own shoulders. And, you know, we're all suspicious that perhaps Netflix had had enough of it and only agreed to promote it up to a point," Seward observed about how the streaming service announced it was cutting ties wth Markle's flailing food and wine brand.
Harry and Meghan 'Need to Keep Themselves in the Public Eye'
Seward even hinted that the Sussexes' press office is less than truthful in its statements about the faux royal tours, as well as in how it put a shiny spin on Netflix ending its partnership with As Ever to make it appear it was Markle's decision to have the company "stand on its own."
"We don't really know because no really truthful statements ever seem to come out of their offices," the author of Diana: An Intimate Portrait snarked.
"So, we don't really know why they're doing this, but I suspect it's just that they are raising their profile because they need to keep themselves in the public eye," Seward added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Not So Royal Trip to Australia
Marke is scheduled to appear at a Sydney Hotel for a luxury women's retreat, where tickets for the VIP experience are on sale for a whopping $3,199.
The former cable TV actress's title is prominently in the advertisement for what is billed as the "Her Best Life retreat with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."
The California native has asserted her usual tight control: no phones are reportedly allowed at the event, and her team will take a group photo with Markle that will later be given to the VIP ticket holders.
Harry is scheduled to give a keynote address at a workplace mental health summit in Melbourne, where top-end tickets are selling for $2,378.65.