King Charles 'Washes His Hands' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Defiant Duo Plan Quasi-Royal Australian Tour

"I think the king has probably washed his hands of them. He's got plenty of other things to worry about," Majesty magazine editor, Ingrid Seward, said during an appearance on the UK's Talk TV when asked about Harry and Markle's recent visit to Jordan and their upcoming jaunt Down Under.

The couple toured Australia in 2018 as royal newlyweds and are returning as private citizens with plenty of fanfare.

"I mean, what do you do that they do exactly as they like when they like?" she noted of the headstrong couple.

Both Harry and Markle are prominently using their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to advertise paid appearances in both Sydney and Melbourne on April 15 and 16.

The pair promised the late Queen Elizabeth II that they would not use their titles for financial gain when negotiating their exit from royal life in 2020, and their latest stunt with the Australia tour is another act of outright defiance.