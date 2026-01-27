King Charles 'Deeply Uncomfortable and Horrified' Over Prince Harry's Attacks on Trump Over NATO Remarks — 'This is Diplomacy, Not Podcast Politics'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's war of words with Donald Trump is making things "deeply uncomfortable" for his father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, fired off an angry and heated response after the president, 79, claimed NATO allied troops "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," during the war in Afghanistan.
King Charles 'Horrified' by Prince Harry's 'Timing'
In response to Trump's claims, Harry, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan, fired back, "I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."
He cited the UK losing 457 service personnel, fuming, "Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."
"Charles understands the emotion," a palace source tells royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "But he’s horrified by the timing. This is diplomacy – not podcast politics."
Prince Harry's Comments About Trump Made a 'Sensitive Situation Far Trickier'
Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are expected to visit Washington, D.C., later this year in honor of the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. Trump, who gets along quite well with the couple, will get to serve as the host with the most for their state visit.
"Harry's comments make an already sensitive situation far trickier," a second source revealed. "The King can’t clap back – even if he agrees."
Given that Britain is one of the U.S.'s longest-standing and closest allies, the king would never consider publicly speaking out against America's head of state.
Even in the U.K., the royals are required to remain publicly neutral politically and nonpartisan, as the sitting monarch has always held weekly meetings with the current prime minister to discuss government matters.
Prince Harry Has 'Enough Problems With His Wife'
Trump has made comments about Harry in the past, on everything from his visa status to criticism of the duke's American wife, Meghan Markle.
"I don’t want to do that," the president said in February 2025, referring to not deporting the unemployed prince, as the former royal's visa type has remained confidential during the six years he's lived in the U.S.
Trump then got in a dig about Markle, adding, "I’ll leave him alone... He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."
In April 2022, the tycoon called Harry "whipped."
"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," Trump told Piers Morgan. "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tried to Sway U.S. Voters
Harry and Markle immediately waded into U.S. politics after quitting the royal family and moving to California in 2020.
In a videotaped message ahead of the election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the duo made not-so-veiled appeals to voters to oppose the then-incumbent Republican.
Harry and Markle called it the "most important election of our lifetime" while urging Americans to get out and vote.
The duke confessed, "This election, I am not able to vote in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."
Biden ended up the winner in the 2020 presidential contest, although Trump secured a second term in 2024 by beating Kamala Harris.