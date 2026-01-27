King Charles 'Deeply Uncomfortable and Horrified' Over Prince Harry's Attacks on Trump Over NATO Remarks — 'This is Diplomacy, Not Podcast Politics'

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are expected to visit Washington, D.C., later this year in honor of the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. Trump, who gets along quite well with the couple, will get to serve as the host with the most for their state visit.

"Harry's comments make an already sensitive situation far trickier," a second source revealed. "The King can’t clap back – even if he agrees."

Given that Britain is one of the U.S.'s longest-standing and closest allies, the king would never consider publicly speaking out against America's head of state.

Even in the U.K., the royals are required to remain publicly neutral politically and nonpartisan, as the sitting monarch has always held weekly meetings with the current prime minister to discuss government matters.