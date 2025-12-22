A source familiar with the situation said Harry's repeated mockery of the U.S. president is "reckless" given the intense scrutiny surrounding his visa status.

They said: "Poking fun at Trump like this when ICE and the U.S. Government have his residency papers under the microscope is incredibly risky.

"One wrong move and he could find himself facing serious immigration consequences."

Another insider added: "It's not just about the jokes. Every public dig at Trump draws attention to Harry's presence in America.

"People are starting to ask questions about his legal status – and not in a good way."