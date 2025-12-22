Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Under Fire For Going to War With Donald Trump — For One Potentially Devastating Reason

Split photos of Prince Harry and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics have branded Prince Harry an idiot for taking on Donald Trump over a key issue

Dec. 22 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Prince Harry has once again found himself under fire for taking aim at Donald Trump, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his repeated jibes against the MAGA leader could put him at risk of serious consequences – including deportation back to Britain.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex recently made an unannounced appearance at a recent British American Business Council (BABC) event in Santa Monica, California, to mark the organization's 65th anniversary.

The Immigration Joke that Sparked Alarm

Harry sparked backlash after he joked about ICE during a Santa Monica speech.
Source: MEGA

During his speech, the royal exile referenced next year's World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which England and Scotland have qualified for, and delivered a pointed joke about immigration.

He said: "Next year, I know we are looking forward to welcoming more Brits from across the pond. Provided they behave and if they make it through customs, and past ICE."

The comment drew laughter from the audience, but sources close to the royal warn the humor aimed at Trump's hardline immigration unit may have been ill-advised.

Source: @TheLateShowWithStephenColbert;YOUTUBE

Harry was dubbed 'cringe' by viewers over his recent chat show cameo.

Reckless Moves Amidst Visa Scrutiny

Insiders warned Harry's humor was reckless given the scrutiny on his U.S. visa.
Source: MEGA

A source familiar with the situation said Harry's repeated mockery of the U.S. president is "reckless" given the intense scrutiny surrounding his visa status.

They said: "Poking fun at Trump like this when ICE and the U.S. Government have his residency papers under the microscope is incredibly risky.

"One wrong move and he could find himself facing serious immigration consequences."

Another insider added: "It's not just about the jokes. Every public dig at Trump draws attention to Harry's presence in America.

"People are starting to ask questions about his legal status – and not in a good way."

The 'Elected a King' Dig

Harry also mocked American politics during a recent 'Late Show' appearance.
Source: MEGA

The latest jibe followed an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which Harry poked fun at Americans' obsession with royalty and Christmas movies.

Colbert asked why a real prince like himself would want to star in a Hallmark-style film, prompting Harry to reply: "You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

When Colbert pushed back, Harry quipped: "Really? I hear you elected a king" – in a clear dig at Trump and this year's "No Kings" protests.

Insiders said Harry's public antics are increasingly viewed as naïve, especially in light of his past controversies.

Playing with Fire

Harry joked Americans had ‘elected a king’ – in a clear dig at Trump.
Source: MEGA

In 2020, he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, appeared in a video urging Americans to "vote against hate speech," which was widely interpreted as an implicit criticism of Trump, 79, which reportedly drew sharp rebukes from the Republican.

Harry also recently faced scrutiny over his California visa after a lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation sought records concerning his application, particularly regarding disclosures about past drug use detailed in his memoir Spare.

A source close to the Duke said: "Harry doesn't think through the consequences. He's always been impulsive. Mocking Trump, especially after the visa scrutiny, is playing with fire. It's an incredibly stupid move. But then Harry has never been the sharpest tool in the box."

Another insider added: "Harry has been lucky so far he hasn't faced more serious repercussions over his visa scandal.

"But continuing to antagonize Trump in public is a one-way ticket to trouble – especially when people are watching his immigration status so closely."

One expert on royal affairs added: "Harry has always been outspoken, but in this case he's essentially poking a sleeping bear while standing on thin ice. It's reckless, and many believe he's risking more than just embarrassment."

