EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in 'Stress' Due to Scandal-Magnet Brother Andrew — Palace Aides Warn Latest Epstein Outrage Could 'Spell the End' for Frail Cancer-Hit Monarch

Public glimpses have reinforced that closeness. In June 2025, when Kate Middleton withdrew at the last minute from Royal Ascot, Carole attended and was seen chatting easily with Charles and Prince William in the royal box.

A royal watcher said the scene underscored how normal and "authentic" the bond has become. But aides say the respite is fragile.

One source told us, "This is all killing him. Cancer alone would be enough, but Andrew's scandals – now reignited by the latest Epstein files – are grinding Charles down. Every new revelation lands as he's trying to heal."

Another added: "There is real fear inside the palace that if the Andrew-Epstein saga escalates again, it could spell the end for a monarch already battling serious illness. The stress is relentless."