EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Dead Man Walking' in Royal Circles Over Skin-Crawling New Epstein Revelations – And Will Now 'Definitely' Flee to Middle East to Avoid Legal Grilling
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing fresh scrutiny and growing calls to testify in the United States after newly released Jeffrey Epstein files reignited allegations around his past, leaving royal circles describing him as a "dead man walking" and prompting claims he plans to relocate to the Middle East to avoid legal questioning.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Duke of York, 65, stripped of his royal titles last year, was thrust back into the spotlight after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages linked to his late financier pal Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.
The Disgraced Royal Should Testify
The files include photographs and emails that campaigners told us underline how Epstein's trafficking operation functioned, and they have renewed pressure on Windsor to give evidence to a U.S. congressional committee examining the government's handling of the case.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the focus must remain on those abused by Epstein and insisted Windsor should cooperate fully with investigators.
He said, "I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority."
Starmer added: "But yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that.
"You can't be victim-centered if you're not prepared to do that."
The renewed attention follows claims aired by the BBC that a second woman alleged she was sent to Britain for s-- with Windsor in 2010, when she was in her 20s, at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
The allegations echo earlier claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who died last year aged 41, that she was sexually assaulted by Windsor after being trafficked to him by Epstein when she was 17.
Windsor has repeatedly denied Giuffre's allegations and has not commented on the latest claim.
'A Dead Man Walking'
The documents also detail Windsor's wider dealings with Epstein, including attempts to secure investment linked to Libya and Afghanistan, and correspondence involving prominent figures.
Emails reference advice given to Epstein about his reputation and a bid to involve the late Queen Elizabeth II in promoting Harvey Weinstein's The King's Speech before the producer was exposed as a rapist.
Sources close to the palace said the disclosures had further justified the decision to sever Windsor's formal royal role.
One royal source said: "There is a sense this chapter is closing fast. People around him believe he will definitely decamp to the Middle East to escape sustained legal grilling and the spotlight over this never-ending scandal. He is essentially a dead man walking in royal circles and may be shunned even further by The Firm."
Despite the turmoil, Windsor was recently photographed riding near Royal Lodge – appearing relaxed.
He remains at the Windsor property while renovations continue at a planned new home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Several U.S. lawmakers have said Windsor's testimony on the extent of his friendship with Epstein, arguing the public deserves the truth as the investigation widens.
Photos of Windsor on all fours astride an unidentified woman were contained in three million pages of documents on Epstein released by the DoJ on Friday.
Pictures of Lord Peter Mandelson dressed in a T-shirt and underwear also emerged in the evidence dump.