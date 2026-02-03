EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Dead Man Walking' in Royal Circles Over Skin-Crawling New Epstein Revelations – And Will Now 'Definitely' Flee to Middle East to Avoid Legal Grilling

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Duke of York, 65, stripped of his royal titles last year , was thrust back into the spotlight after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages linked to his late financier pal Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide .

Andrew Windsor is facing fresh scrutiny and growing calls to testify in the United States after newly released Jeffrey Epstein files reignited allegations around his past, leaving royal circles describing him as a "dead man walking" and prompting claims he plans to relocate to the Middle East to avoid legal questioning.

The files include photographs and emails that campaigners told us underline how Epstein's trafficking operation functioned, and they have renewed pressure on Windsor to give evidence to a U.S. congressional committee examining the government's handling of the case.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the focus must remain on those abused by Epstein and insisted Windsor should cooperate fully with investigators.

He said, "I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority."

Starmer added: "But yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that.

"You can't be victim-centered if you're not prepared to do that."