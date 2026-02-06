EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Livid' After Being Heckled Over Disgraced Brother Andrew As He Battles to Promote Nature Documentary
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Embattled King Charles was left fuming after being heckled over his disgraced brother during a rain-soaked public visit, as aides privately complained the renewed controversy over Andrew Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein is repeatedly derailing the monarch's attempts to focus attention on his environmental work.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident unfolded on Thursday, February 5, during an official royal engagement in Dedham, Essex, where Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, were visiting local businesses and community groups.
King Charles Village Visit Disrupted by Andrew and Epstein Questions
The tour was intended to highlight village life and the King's long-running interest in conservation and nature-led initiatives, but it was overshadowed by shouted questions about ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his links to his late pedophile pal Epstein.
As the King and Queen walked along the high street, greeting residents, one onlooker shouted a question asking whether Charles had urged police to investigate Andrew.
Another voice was heard asking if the royal family would help with investigations into Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, aged 66, from an apparent suicide.
Charles, who has just released a new nature documentary, sources said he is "desperate" to make a highlight of his reign, did not respond and continued down the line, shaking hands, while police officers intervened and asked the protester to move on.
'The King Was Furious'
But a palace insider said, "The King was furious that an engagement meant to support local communities and promote his environmental priorities was hijacked yet again by his brother's situation. He is understandably livid over this."
Another royal source added: "There is deep frustration that Andrew continues to dominate the narrative, just as Charles is trying to keep the focus on work he believes genuinely matters."
Before the royal couple arrived, dozens of black-and-white printouts showing a shocking image of Andrew released by the U.S. Department of Justice were scattered around the village.
The photo showed Andrew kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. On the back of the flyers was written: "The royal family should not be above the law."
Residents and councillors cleared the papers away before the visit began.
'Clearly a Matter for the Police'
One local said, "For the most part, the walkabout felt like a typical village engagement – relaxed, friendly, and low-key, but with a heavy security presence. As for the shouting about Andrew, it seemed misplaced.
"Whatever Andrew has done is his responsibility alone. The King has already stripped him of his royal status, so beyond that it's clearly a matter for the police, not a public royal visit."
A reporter was also heard shouting a question about Epstein as the royal couple arrived, which again went unanswered.
Palace officials later played down the disruption, noting the majority of the crowd was supportive.
The incident follows similar heckling directed at senior royals in recent weeks.
During a visit to Scotland last month, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were shouted at by a member of the public demanding to know how long the family had known about Andrew's links to Epstein.
Palace sources said the recent publication of new images in the newly released batch of Epstein files from the U.S. Justice Department has accelerated Andrew's removal from Royal Lodge to alternative accommodation on the King's Sandringham estate.
Staff at Royal Lodge have reportedly stopped working, and Charles has made clear there will be no additional funding for Andrew's household.
Despite the disruption, the visit continued as planned. At the Sun Inn, landlord Piers Baker joked with the King about martinis and handed him a bottled cocktail to take home.
Charles and Camilla later met representatives from domestic abuse charities, environmental groups, and local producers, with the King asking detailed questions about hops, earthworms, and vineyards, while Camilla quipped that her husband was "best off making a martini."