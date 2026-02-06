EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Livid' After Being Heckled Over Disgraced Brother Andrew As He Battles to Promote Nature Documentary

The tour was intended to highlight village life and the King's long-running interest in conservation and nature-led initiatives, but it was overshadowed by shouted questions about ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his links to his late pedophile pal Epstein.

As the King and Queen walked along the high street, greeting residents, one onlooker shouted a question asking whether Charles had urged police to investigate Andrew.

Another voice was heard asking if the royal family would help with investigations into Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, aged 66, from an apparent suicide.

Charles, who has just released a new nature documentary, sources said he is "desperate" to make a highlight of his reign, did not respond and continued down the line, shaking hands, while police officers intervened and asked the protester to move on.