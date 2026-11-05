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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been 'Eyeing a White House Return' to Aid Donald Trump After Midterms Disaster – But Prez 'Won't Answer Her Calls'

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Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been pitching a return to the White House to help Donald Trump, according to insiders.

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Nov. 5 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle is eyeing a return to the White House and believes she can turn around Donald Trump's luck, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com reports that the fired former Greek ambassador, 57, seemingly saw an opening for herself in the wake of the Republicans' disastrous results in the midterms.

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'Kimberly Genuinely Believes She Can Help'

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picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle is reportedly eyeing the White House press secretary role.

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Sources believe the gig that she’s after is the vacant White House press secretary role. However, her plan has one major issue – the president allegedly is refusing to take her calls.

"Kimberly genuinely believes she can help," the source said. "She thinks she knows Trump better than almost anyone, understands the MAGA movement, and could be an asset when things get tough."

"She doesn’t seem to understand that getting herself back into the room is the first problem," added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Guilfoyle was axed from her role in October after becoming embroiled in a string of controversies, including allegedly asking for money in return for political favors.

She had denied any wrongdoing.

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'She Still Sees Herself as Part of the Inner Circle'

picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

The ex-Greek Ambassador believes she still has strong MAGA links, a source claimed.

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Guilfoyle announced her departure on X, writing: "My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again."

"While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

But her firing clearly hasn’t put her off working alongside Trump again.

The source noted, "She thinks her loyalty should count for everything. She still sees herself as part of the inner circle, but Donald isn’t exactly rushing to welcome her back."

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'She Can't Get Trump on the Phone'

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Source: MEGA

Trump is not taking her calls, according to insiders.

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The press secretary role, vacant following Katie Zacharia's disastrous five-day stint, could be the perfect platform for a return, as it would put her back in front of the cameras and at the center of the administration’s daily battles.

“Kimberly thinks she can be part of the solution," the source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice. "The reality is, she can’t even get him on the phone.”

Trump appointed Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

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picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle is reportedly prone to losing her temper behind the scenes.

Behind the scenes, Guilfoyle is allegedly a difficult person to work for, and she has a tendency to lose her temper, according to insiders.

While she served in Athens, Guilfoyle would allegedly curse out her staff in trivial disputes.

“F---ing get it done or you’re f---ing fired!” is what Guilfoyle allegedly once told one of her staffers, according to sources.

She also allegedly demoted her security detail leader after he failed to answer an early-morning call requesting ice cubes while she was on the Greek island of Mykonos.

According to reports, two drivers were additionally said to have been demoted because she disliked the way they made a turn while driving.

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