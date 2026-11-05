Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been 'Eyeing a White House Return' to Aid Donald Trump After Midterms Disaster – But Prez 'Won't Answer Her Calls'

Sources believe the gig that she’s after is the vacant White House press secretary role. However, her plan has one major issue – the president allegedly is refusing to take her calls.

"Kimberly genuinely believes she can help," the source said. "She thinks she knows Trump better than almost anyone, understands the MAGA movement, and could be an asset when things get tough."

"She doesn’t seem to understand that getting herself back into the room is the first problem," added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Guilfoyle was axed from her role in October after becoming embroiled in a string of controversies, including allegedly asking for money in return for political favors.

She had denied any wrongdoing.