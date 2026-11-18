EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle Hit With Explosive Congressional Records Demand Over Alleged $100K Pay-to-Play Scheme
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing renewed congressional scrutiny after House Democrats demanded she preserve records tied to an alleged $100,000 pay-to-play arrangement involving wealthy Republican donors and access to senior Trump administration officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to congressional documents obtained by , Rep. Robert Garcia issued a November 18 letter ordering the former U.S. ambassador to Greece to preserve communications and records connected to allegations of corruption, lavish gifts, and potential conflicts of interest.
Alleged $100K Deal Sparks Fresh Scrutiny
The three-page letter signals that Democrats intend to continue investigating Guilfoyle's activities as they prepare for the next Congress.
Garcia cited previous reporting alleging Guilfoyle demanded $100,000 from a Republican donor in exchange for arranging access to senior Trump administration officials, with the possibility of receiving as much as $1 million later.
The alleged arrangement reportedly involved producer Drew Lynch and conversations with prominent administration figures, including former IRS Commissioner Billy Long, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI General Counsel Sam Ramer.
According to the letter, the donor characterized the alleged arrangement as a "quid pro quo."
The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing in the congressional letter. Garcia's latest demand follows previous inquiries into Guilfoyle's activities, including letters issued in October.
Wealthy Greek Connections Raise Questions
The congressional scrutiny extends beyond the alleged donor arrangement. Garcia also cited reporting that Guilfoyle boasted about connections to two wealthy Greek businessmen who allegedly financed her travels.
The letter further raises questions about her reported relationship with a lobbyist representing Aktor Group, a Greek construction and energy company.
According to Garcia, Guilfoyle allegedly encouraged Balkan governments to hire the company despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving her relationship with the lobbyist.
The accusations form part of a broader Democratic effort to examine whether officials used government positions to benefit private interests.
Democrats Demand Kimberly Guilfoyle Preserve Records
In his November 18 letter, Garcia demanded Guilfoyle immediately respond to earlier requests for information and preserve records relevant to the allegations.
The instructions cover official and personal communications, along with information maintained by employees, agents, and associated entities.
Garcia also demanded notification if Guilfoyle becomes aware of attempts to destroy, conceal or otherwise fail to preserve relevant information.
"Given the gravity of the allegations, Oversight Democrats intend to continue these investigations," the congressman wrote. He emphasized that her employment status would not prevent the committee from pursuing further oversight.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Legal Scrutiny Far From Over
The latest letter represents another escalation in Democrats' examination of Guilfoyle's business relationships and activities surrounding her diplomatic appointment.
Garcia cited the House Oversight Committee's broad investigative authority and made clear that Democrats intend to revisit the allegations during the 120th Congress.
However, the letter is a document-preservation demand, not a subpoena, criminal charge or formal finding of misconduct. Whether the allegations ultimately lead to additional hearings, subpoenas, or other congressional action remains uncertain.
For Guilfoyle, the latest demand means questions surrounding the alleged six-figure arrangement and her overseas business connections are unlikely to disappear as Democrats prepare their next round of investigations.