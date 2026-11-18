The three-page letter signals that Democrats intend to continue investigating Guilfoyle's activities as they prepare for the next Congress.

Garcia cited previous reporting alleging Guilfoyle demanded $100,000 from a Republican donor in exchange for arranging access to senior Trump administration officials, with the possibility of receiving as much as $1 million later.

The alleged arrangement reportedly involved producer Drew Lynch and conversations with prominent administration figures, including former IRS Commissioner Billy Long, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI General Counsel Sam Ramer.

According to the letter, the donor characterized the alleged arrangement as a "quid pro quo."

The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing in the congressional letter. Garcia's latest demand follows previous inquiries into Guilfoyle's activities, including letters issued in October.