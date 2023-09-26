‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Demands Kroy’s Divorce Be Dismissed, Tells Judge They Are Still Hooking Up

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak refuses to divorce her estranged husband Kroy Biermann —telling the court they are still hot and heavy in the bedroom, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim has filed a motion to dismiss Kroy’s latest divorce petition.

As we previously reported, back in May, Kim and Kroy filed dueling divorce petitions. Both demanded joint custody of their 4 minor children and support from the other. The case was extremely messy with Kim accusing Kroy of smoking marijuana and him claiming she ruined them financially with an alleged gambling addiction.

For weeks, police were called out to the home to mediate the couple’s many bitter fights over money and property. At one point, Kim told an officer she feared Kroy had CTE from his days playing in the NFL. The two called off the divorce weeks later and attempted to reconcile.

However, Kroy slapped Kim with a second divorce after the reconciliation failed. He demanded joint custody and support. In addition, he asked that the judge award him exclusive use of their Georgia home which is facing foreclosure once again. In her new motion, Kim said that “contrary to the claims made in the petition for divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since” the filing of the recent divorce.

“The allegations of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable,” her motion read. The fact that marital relations between the parties occurred up until and then continued after the filing of the Petition, and after Respondent was personally served with the Petition, demonstrates that the marriage is, or was at some point viable after the filing of the Petition proving that the allegations of the marriage being irretrievably broken are demonstrably false,” she argued.

Kim has demanded the entire divorce be dismissed in an effort to work on her marriage. Sources close to Kroy tell us he does not want to work on things and is focused on moving the divorce forward.