Kim Kardashian Makes 11,000-Mile Round Trip to Spend Just 24 Hours With Lewis Hamilton at His London Mansion
April 10 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian made an 11,000-mile trip to see Lewis Hamilton for just 24 hours.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 45, traveled over to the U.K. on a private jet to visit the F1 star at his London mansion in a bid to keep their long-distance romance alive.
Keeping Romance Alive
She left Los Angeles on Monday night and landed in England at 4pm on Tuesday before being chauffeured on a 90-minute journey to Hamilton's $24million home in Kensington, West London.
The couple stayed holed up in his six-bedroom mansion while their security teams kept guard.
She then left on Wednesday afternoon, taking off at 5:30pm at a regional airport to return to the U.S.
A source told The Sun: "Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.
"Kim spent Easter weekend with her family and then had a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday morning, then flew across the Atlantic to see Lewis.
"They didn’t have long together because she had commitments in the U.S. to get back to, but it was quality time."
Visit Occured Hours After Couple Went 'Instagram Official'
Hours before her arrival, Hamilton, 41, had shared a video online for the first time of them together — driving a Ferrari in Tokyo.
The video was recorded before last month’s Japanese Grand Prix, when Kardashian travelled to Asia with her three youngest children and sister Khloe,41, to see him.
The pair have largely kept their romance away from the public since their relationship was made public in February, aside from attending the Super Bowl together in February, where they were photographed sitting side by side.
Kardashian was in the U.K. as her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, was blocked from coming to play three nights at London’s Wireless festival, which is now canceled.
His U.K. ban came following protests over antisemitic comments he has made
Ex-Husband Gives Kardashian Fresh Headache
RadarOnline.com recently reported how Kardashian's relationship with Hamilton is being quietly strained by the latest controversies surrounding West, which has left the couple navigating fresh uncertainty
The reality star shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six – with West, 48, to whom she was married from 2014 until their divorce in 2021.
West, 48, meanwhile, has returned to the spotlight following the release of his latest album, Bully, alongside a renewed promotional push that has reignited concerns about his past behavior.
A source close to Kardashian and Hamilton told us: "Lewis is operating in an incredibly high-pressure environment right now in his racing career, where every fraction of a second counts and his entire mindset is built around discipline and absolute focus.
"That intensity is a huge part of why he's remained at the very top of Formula One for so long, but it also means that anything outside of racing – particularly his personal life – is something he tends to keep carefully managed and, at times, secondary.
"Kim, by contrast, is someone who is very used to a certain level of chaotic attention and emotional investment in a relationship, especially at the beginning. She thrives on that excitement, the grand gestures, the feeling of being prioritized, and that's been a consistent pattern in her past relationships."
The insider continued: "The complication here is that being with Kim doesn't come without context. Kanye's history of very public, often unpredictable behavior has created a situation where any new partner has to consider the potential fallout from his behavior.
"There's a volatility that comes with Kim's past, and that inevitably affects how someone like Lewis approaches things. He may be thinking he should race off now before it distracts him from what matters to him most – driving at the highest level."