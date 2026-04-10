Kim Kardashian Makes 11,000-Mile Round Trip to Spend Just 24 Hours With Lewis Hamilton at His London Mansion

She left Los Angeles on Monday night and landed in England at 4pm on Tuesday before being chauffeured on a 90-minute journey to Hamilton's $24million home in Kensington, West London.

The couple stayed holed up in his six-bedroom mansion while their security teams kept guard.

She then left on Wednesday afternoon, taking off at 5:30pm at a regional airport to return to the U.S.

A source told The Sun: "Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.

"Kim spent Easter weekend with her family and then had a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday morning, then flew across the Atlantic to see Lewis.

"They didn’t have long together because she had commitments in the U.S. to get back to, but it was quality time."