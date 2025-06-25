Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Center of Plastic Surgery and 'Extreme Makeover' Fears as Pair Show Off New '70s 'Soft Porn' Looks

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality TV favourites have been compared to "70s soft porn stars" in the new campaign, which sees Kim link up with fashion designer Roberto Cavalli .

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have sparked fresh extreme makeover fears after showing off their looks in a new Skims ad.

Kris and Kim have sparked fresh extreme makeover fears courtesy of the new shoot.

In one snap, Kris, 69, dons a striped cafta, while Kim, 44, rocks a leopard-striped swimsuit on an armchair in a 70s-themed living room.

The mother/daughter duo appear to be inside a living room with loud floral wallpaper.

A source said: "Kim and Kris look unrecognizable and begs with question: when are they going to calm down on the cosmetic surgery?

"Coupled with their clothes they're wearing in the shoot, they look like '70s soft porn stars."

Kim and Kris' fans also thought the Hulu reality stars look unrecognizable in the new photos.

"Where is Kim?" one follower commented on Kris' Instagram post.

"Genuinely did not recognize Kris or Kim," said another.

"This looks like a '70s fever dream," a third chimed in.