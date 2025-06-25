Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Center of Plastic Surgery and 'Extreme Makeover' Fears as Pair Show Off New '70s 'Soft Porn' Looks
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have sparked fresh extreme makeover fears after showing off their looks in a new Skims ad.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality TV favourites have been compared to "70s soft porn stars" in the new campaign, which sees Kim link up with fashion designer Roberto Cavalli.
'They Look Unrecognizable'
In one snap, Kris, 69, dons a striped cafta, while Kim, 44, rocks a leopard-striped swimsuit on an armchair in a 70s-themed living room.
The mother/daughter duo appear to be inside a living room with loud floral wallpaper.
A source said: "Kim and Kris look unrecognizable and begs with question: when are they going to calm down on the cosmetic surgery?
"Coupled with their clothes they're wearing in the shoot, they look like '70s soft porn stars."
Kim and Kris' fans also thought the Hulu reality stars look unrecognizable in the new photos.
"Where is Kim?" one follower commented on Kris' Instagram post.
"Genuinely did not recognize Kris or Kim," said another.
"This looks like a '70s fever dream," a third chimed in.
'70s-Themed Shoot
Kris turned heads in recent weeks with her completely new face, which she revealed for the first time on a visit to Paris in May.
She looked decades younger than her 69 years on the trip, which she made to support daughter Kim as she testified in the trial related to her 2016 robbery in the French capital.
Kris and Kim also celebrated friend Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party in the City of Light.
A representative for Kris confirmed she had work done by Dr. Steven Levine, though the exact plastic surgeries she underwent were not disclosed.
Beauty expert Dr. Norman Rowe said he believed Kris got a deep plane facelift.
He said: "I like a deep plane. I switched almost completely over to deep planes.
"I just like the results better. It's more reliable. And, in my opinion, I think it lasts a little longer."
'Completely New Face'
The doctor explained the surgery is riskier and costs six figures, but the results last longer than a typical facelift.
Though Kim's face has seemingly changed in recent years, she has never confirmed any past plastic surgery beyond Botox injections.
RadarOnline.com has revealed Kris' youngest daughter Kylie Jenner is warning her man-hungry sisters, who have been cozying up to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, whenever they get the chance, to keep their hands off her man.
Although two-time Oscar nominee Timothée, 29, has been spending time with Kylie's kids and her momager, Kris, the 27-year-old makeup mogul is paranoid they could turn him against her or even steal him for themselves.
Our insider said: "Kylie loves her sisters dearly, but she doesn't trust them further than she can throw them, especially now that Kendall (Jenner), Kim and Khloé are all single.”
According to another insider, one of the rare times Kylie let Kendall and Kim mingle with her and Timothée – at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party – they were "fawning all over him with their mouths hanging open."
"Kylie is convinced that if they were continually allowed to be in the presence of Timothée's bona fide charisma and charm, they'd melt, and she doesn't want that," our source said.
They added: "They're looking for hot guys all the time, and they’ve been known to do this to each other before – like that time when Kim was flirting with Travis Barker years ago."