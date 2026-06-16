Kendra Duggar Puts Arkansas Home on Market for $408K as Disgraced Husband Joseph Faces Trial Over Child Molestation Allegations
June 16 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar has made the shocking move of listing one of the homes she shares with husband Joseph Duggar for sale amid his ongoing legal battle over child molestation charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo has decided to part ways with a Siloam, Springs, Arkansas, property for a whopping $407,900, according to multiple listings. It comes two months after Kendra managed to raise the $60,000 bond to get her husband released from jail.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Selling Vacation Rental for More Than $400K
The 1,738-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and hit the market on June 12.
Standout features include a spiral staircase, a gourmet kitchen, and an expansive walk-in closet. The primary bath offers a luxurious soaking tub alongside a glass-enclosed shower.
"Whether you're looking for a quiet retreat, room to spread out, or a place to enjoy nature and beautiful surroundings, this beautiful property delivers a lifestyle that is increasingly hard to find. Relax, unwind, and enjoy the serenity of the countryside while remaining just a short drive from everything Northwest Arkansas has to offer," the listing reads.
The home is separate from the two-bedroom vacation rental property that Joseph purchased in 2023, known as The Cottage at Ironwood Retreats, which was previously listed as "Lil Cottage in the Woods" on various booking websites.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Discussed Selling a Home on a Jail Phone Call
Kendra and Joseph discussed selling the home amid his money woes while behind bars in a taped jail phone call on March 25.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star told his wife that he'd "paused Booking.com totally" for reservations at the property, while acknowledging "it'll still be tight" without the extra rental income.
"You could even just sell, you know, maybe the house or something," Joseph explained to Kendra, noting that she could use the money to buy land and put a new home on it.
"It's a lot cheaper to build, I think you build it for 60 [thousand dollars]," the licensed realtor told his wife about erecting a new house with the profits made from the sale of the current one.
The couple also discussed selling a tool trailer and some of their items, including a pressure washer, with Joseph telling his wife it would be a way to "get you some more money."
Joseph Duggar Has Been Out of Jail For More Than Two Months
The call took place before the father of four's March 31 court appearance in Florida, where he was released from jail after a judge imposed a whopping $600,000 bond and he transferred back home to Arkansas.
Joseph entered a plea of not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, stemming from a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, where he allegedly molested a then-nine-year-old girl.
The former TLC star was also barred from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, including his own four minor children, whom he shares with Kendra.
Joseph Duggar Allegedly Admitted His 'Intentions Were Not Pure'
The now 14-year-old girl claimed Joseph "groomed" her before "several incidents of sexual abuse" that occurred during the Florida vacation.
She told Tontitown PD investigators that these encounters happened on several occasions, where "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."
The teen told her father about the alleged molestation, and he contacted the police. Following a forensic interview with the girl, her dad and a detective phoned Joseph, who "admitted his actions," and acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure." He was subsequently arrested on March 18.