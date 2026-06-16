Kendra Duggar Puts Arkansas Home on Market for $408K as Disgraced Husband Joseph Faces Trial Over Child Molestation Allegations

Kendra and Joseph discussed selling the home amid his money woes while behind bars in a taped jail phone call on March 25.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star told his wife that he'd "paused Booking.com totally" for reservations at the property, while acknowledging "it'll still be tight" without the extra rental income.

"You could even just sell, you know, maybe the house or something," Joseph explained to Kendra, noting that she could use the money to buy land and put a new home on it.

"It's a lot cheaper to build, I think you build it for 60 [thousand dollars]," the licensed realtor told his wife about erecting a new house with the profits made from the sale of the current one.

The couple also discussed selling a tool trailer and some of their items, including a pressure washer, with Joseph telling his wife it would be a way to "get you some more money."