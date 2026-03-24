EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sicko Joseph Duggar's Secret Lair in Arkansas — Which Disgraced Reality Star Rented Out Before His Arrest for Allegedly Molesting a Child
March 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar led a private life away from TV and social media prior to his child molestation arrest, including purchasing a secret "cottage" in the woods of Arkansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He has been quietly renting out a two-bedroom tiny home in Siloam Springs, near where he and his wife, Kendra, and their four kids reside in Tontitown, home of the Duggar family's massive compound.
'Lil Cottage in the Woods'
Years after Joseph, also known as Joe, became a licensed realtor, he filed a permit to put a tiny home on a property he owned in 2023.
Now known online as The Cottage at Ironwood Retreats, the home was previously listed as the "Lil Cottage in the Woods."
The listing shows the "two-bedroom holiday home with a private entrance" that includes a "fully equipped kitchen, air-conditioning, and a spacious seating area."
A large outdoor deck appears on one side of the home, which also features a hot tub and fire pit described as "perfect for unwinding."
'The Perfect Setting for a Romantic Escape'
Joe is listed as the holiday home's host, and has an impressive 9.8 rating from guests.
"Come enjoy our charming and cozy tiny house cottage nestled in the woods," his host statement reads, noting the "hideaway offers the perfect setting for a romantic escape."
The former TLC star encourages guests to "Immerse yourself in nature as you unwind in the private hot tub, surrounded by the beauty of nature."
Joe went on to boast about how the "open-concept layout maximizes space, creating a comfortable and intimate living environment."
"Located just a short drive from town, this tiny house cottage provides the perfect balance between seclusion and accessibility," he added.
Cheers and Jeers for Joe Duggar's Cottage in the Woods
While the cottage rented for $99 in 2024, it's unclear what the current rate is, as it doesn't appear to be available for bookings as of March.
The last guest to leave a comment was in early November 2025, as the user wrote, "The hot tub w/seclusion of trees around. Peaceful place. Bed was comfortable. The fireplace top outside was broken w/pieces of glass around it."
A reviewer in October 2025 raved, "We enjoyed our stay very much in the little house...Coming from the city, I was surprised to see so many stars!"
However, a woman who stayed there in late September 2025 complained the house was "not what we hoped for." She claimed the "air conditioner in the kitchen area was extremely noisy, all night long," and that there was "No floor mat for coming out of the shower."
Joe and Kendra Duggar Were Both Arrested for Crimes Involving Children
After 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in 2015 in the wake of resurfaced child molestation allegations against Josh Duggar, Joe and Kendra were featured on the spinoff, Counting On.
Fans watched Joe and Kendra court, get married, and start their family on the show. But TLC cancelled that series in 2021 in the wake of Josh's arrest for receiving and possessing child pornography. He was convicted later that year and is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.
One month before a jury found Josh guilty, Joe and Kendra shared what would be their final Instagram post. It featured a tribute to daughter Addison's second birthday.
The couple lived a much more private life until earlier this year, when he was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl in 2020 during a family vacation. Two days later, both Joe and Kendra were hit with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of false imprisonment.
Kendra was arrested and later released on bail, while Joe remained behind bars for his previous arrest.