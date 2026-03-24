EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sicko Joseph Duggar's Secret Lair in Arkansas — Which Disgraced Reality Star Rented Out Before His Arrest for Allegedly Molesting a Child

He has been quietly renting out a two-bedroom tiny home in Siloam Springs, near where he and his wife, Kendra , and their four kids reside in Tontitown, home of the Duggar family's massive compound.

Joseph Duggar led a private life away from TV and social media prior to his child molestation arrest , including purchasing a secret "cottage" in the woods of Arkansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe Duggar has a holiday home he rents out in the woods of Arkansas.

Years after Joseph, also known as Joe, became a licensed realtor, he filed a permit to put a tiny home on a property he owned in 2023.

Now known online as The Cottage at Ironwood Retreats, the home was previously listed as the "Lil Cottage in the Woods."

The listing shows the "two-bedroom holiday home with a private entrance" that includes a "fully equipped kitchen, air-conditioning, and a spacious seating area."

A large outdoor deck appears on one side of the home, which also features a hot tub and fire pit described as "perfect for unwinding."