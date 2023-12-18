Keke Palmer Accused of Calling Ex-BF 200 Times in One Night, Damaging His Windshield During Argument
Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson detailed the actress’ alleged toxic behavior as part of his effort to have her restraining order against him dismissed.
RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell declaration filed by Darius weeks after he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Keke and their son Leo.
The temporary restraining order is in effect until the next scheduled hearing — where Keke could argue to make the order permanent.
As we first reported, in her petition, Keke claimed she broke things off with Darius in October 2023 after years of dating. She said he showed up at her home in November demanding to see their son Leo.
She said she refused and an argument erupted between them. The actress claimed, “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
Keke described a separate alleged incident that went down in February 2020. She claimed Darius was upset with her over a photo of her in a bikini.
She claimed her then-BF, “slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side.” Later that day, she said he “grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”
Keke submitted a series of screenshots from her security footage that showed Darius and Keke.
In response, Darius demanded the temporary restraining order be dismissed. He claimed Keke was the aggressor during their relationship.
He told the court, “During our relationship, [Keke] was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”
Darius claimed Keke punched him in the face on August 20, 2021. He submitted a text message that she allegedly sent him apologizing for hitting him.
In addition, Darius claimed that on November 17, 2021, “after I told [Keke] I was not ending the night with her, she called me over 200 times and sent me over 50 emails.” He submitted screenshots of his call log and emails as part of his filing.
Darius said Keke punched the windshield of his car while he was driving in January 2022 during an argument. He said Keke paid for a replacement and even submitted a copy of her transferring the money to him.
Regarding the November 2023 incident, Darius denied being abusive to Keke. He said she fell back onto her couch while they tussled over her phone.
As part of his response, Darius also demanded the court award him joint legal and physical custody of Leo.