EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Released Heartbreaking Song About Lost Love As His Marriage to Nicole Kidman Crumbled — Filled With Lyrics About Miscommunication

Kidman, who insiders claimed had hoped to save the relationship, is said to be reeling from the divorce filing. One friend said: "Nicole is heartbroken. She feels deeply disappointed and betrayed – this isn't the ending she imagined."

Speculation has only added to the turmoil. Rumors in Nashville suggest Urban may already be involved with a younger woman in the music industry.

A music business source said: "It's the main topic of gossip right now. Nobody is sure who she is, but the speculation is so widespread it can't be overlooked."

Those close to Kidman say such talk has been difficult to process.

Another insider said: "Loyalty has always been central to Nicole, so even whispers that Keith may be moving on so soon have really hurt her."