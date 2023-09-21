Katy Perry Accused of Having 'Personal Disgust' for Elderly After Refusing to Drop Battle With 84-Year-Old Vet Despite $225 Million Music Catalog Sale
Katy Perry is at war with an 84-year-old veteran over the sale of his Santa Barbara home and coming for his millions. However, sources connected to the man tell RadarOnline.com the Firework singer's "sole reason" for going after Carl Westcott is "her personal disgust" for the elderly and those who served the county.
They also pointed to the alleged $225 million the superstar recently made off the sale of her music catalog, scoffing that she doesn't need a dime of the 1-800-Flower founder's fortune — or his mansion.
As this outlet reported, Westcott's legal team is gearing up for trial over the 2020 sale of his home, purchased by the singer and her Lord of The Rings fiancé, Orlando Bloom. He claimed he was tricked into selling his property while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Perry said Westcott — who has Huntington's Disease — owed her a whopping $5.3 million in damages, which included the loss of rental income on the home and expenses related to a $75k monthly property she claimed she was forced to rent after buying the vet's mansion.
She has since dropped the rental complaint but is still demanding $2.6 million related to the alleged income loss on Westcott's home.
According to sources connected to the aging businessman's family — which includes Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott — "the sole reason Katy Perry is pursuing litigation against Westcott is her personal disgust of the elderly, mentally ill, and veterans," which they tell RadarOnline.com is "exemplified by the $225M sale of her catalog" and her already existing "vast financial resources."
The sale of the American Idol judge's music catalog brings her net worth to an estimated $340 million, making her one of the richest self-made women in America, as reported by Forbes last week.
Perry will take the stand when Westcott's battle over his mansion goes to trial next week.
The singer caught herself in a bind when she claimed Westcott owed her $2.6 million, saying she was forced to rent out a nearby property for $75k per month after buying Westcott's sprawling mansion. The megastar also shamelessly included the cable bill from the rental in her filing.
While she dropped that complaint, Perry still wants the $2.67 million in damages she says she's owed for lost rental income on Westcott's mansion. Interestingly enough, in her April deposition, Perry claimed she never intended to rent out the property. She also wrote a letter to the aging vet, telling him she wanted to raise her daughter in it.
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
The Last Friday Night singer and her movie star beau are not named as defendants; however, Perry will testify during the trial set to kick off on September 27.