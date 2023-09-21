Katy Perry Accused of Having 'Personal Disgust' for Elderly After Refusing to Drop Battle With 84-Year-Old Vet Despite $225 Million Music Catalog Sale

Katy Perry is at war with an 84-year-old veteran over the sale of his Santa Barbara home and coming for his millions. However, sources connected to the man tell RadarOnline.com the Firework singer's "sole reason" for going after Carl Westcott is "her personal disgust" for the elderly and those who served the county.

They also pointed to the alleged $225 million the superstar recently made off the sale of her music catalog, scoffing that she doesn't need a dime of the 1-800-Flower founder's fortune — or his mansion.