EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry 'Left Fuming' By Wild Conspiracy Theory She is Murdered Child Pageant Queen JonBenét Ramsey

Katy Perry has jokingly denied a conspiracy theory claiming the pop star is murdered kid pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey has revived more than just interest in the unsolved slaying of the angelic 6-year-old, who was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996.

It has also breathed new life into rumors that the young girl's killing was a hoax – and that she grew up to become the famous Firework singer.