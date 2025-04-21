EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry 'Left Fuming' By Wild Conspiracy Theory She is Murdered Child Pageant Queen JonBenét Ramsey
Katy Perry has jokingly denied a conspiracy theory claiming the pop star is murdered kid pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey has revived more than just interest in the unsolved slaying of the angelic 6-year-old, who was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996.
It has also breathed new life into rumors that the young girl's killing was a hoax – and that she grew up to become the famous Firework singer.
One Instagram user shared an artificial intelligence video that shows young Ramsey morphing into the blond-haired hitmaker with the banner: "WAKE UP PPL."
The shocking clip is accompanied by a soundbite from the 13-time Grammy nominee's 2012 single Wide Awake.
However, fans went into a frenzy after 40-year-old Katy's account commented on the post: "Wait am I?"
True believers have pointed out that the former American Idol judge's eyebrows, jaw and the bridge of her nose are similarly shaped to Ramsey’s.
But the California Gurl was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara in October 1984 – nearly six years before John and Patsy Ramsey welcomed JonBenét in Atlanta.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, John, now 81, has never stopped fighting for justice for his beloved daughter with Patsy, who succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2006.
The determined dad said he's optimistic that advances in DNA technology will help lead police to the monster who strangled his daughter and battered her so badly that her skull was fractured.