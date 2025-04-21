Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry 'Left Fuming' By Wild Conspiracy Theory She is Murdered Child Pageant Queen JonBenét Ramsey

Photo of Katy Perry and JonBenét Ramsey
Source: JONBENET.RAMSEY.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Katy Perry was left fuming after a bizarre conspiracy theory linked her to JonBenét Ramsey's murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry has jokingly denied a conspiracy theory claiming the pop star is murdered kid pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey has revived more than just interest in the unsolved slaying of the angelic 6-year-old, who was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996.

It has also breathed new life into rumors that the young girl's killing was a hoax – and that she grew up to become the famous Firework singer.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry fuming conspiracy jonbenet ramsey
Source: IMDB

Netflix's 'Cold Case' reignites eerie theory tying JonBenét Ramsey to pop icon Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

One Instagram user shared an artificial intelligence video that shows young Ramsey morphing into the blond-haired hitmaker with the banner: "WAKE UP PPL."

The shocking clip is accompanied by a soundbite from the 13-time Grammy nominee's 2012 single Wide Awake.

However, fans went into a frenzy after 40-year-old Katy's account commented on the post: "Wait am I?"

True believers have pointed out that the former American Idol judge's eyebrows, jaw and the bridge of her nose are similarly shaped to Ramsey’s.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry fuming conspiracy jonbenet ramsey
Source: JONBENET.RAMSEY.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

John Ramsey remains hopeful DNA breakthroughs will solve JonBenét's haunting 1996 murder case.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Billy Joel

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel 'Heading For Early Grave' by 'Busting a Gut' to Get Back on Stage After Fall and Surgery

angelina jolie empty nest syndrome kids leave home

EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Angelina Jolie's Empty Nest Syndrome – How Single Actress is 'Lost and Adrift' As Kids Leave Home To Start New Lives

But the California Gurl was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara in October 1984 – nearly six years before John and Patsy Ramsey welcomed JonBenét in Atlanta.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, John, now 81, has never stopped fighting for justice for his beloved daughter with Patsy, who succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2006.

The determined dad said he's optimistic that advances in DNA technology will help lead police to the monster who strangled his daughter and battered her so badly that her skull was fractured.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.