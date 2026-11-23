Trump's Fired Press Sec. Katie Zacharia Eliminated Early From Celebrity Poker Tour — After 5-Day White House Stint
Nov. 23 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia didn't last long in a celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former White House Press Secretary was among roughly 50 players at the event on November 20, including Brody Jenner and Joe Gatto, but she was eliminated halfway through and missed out on a $100k cash prize.
Katie Zacharia's White House Stint
This certainly isn't Zacharia's first early exit, as her White House gig famously lasted less than a week.
The 42-year-old was let go shortly after her first press briefing, when her resume came under tremendous scrutiny. She was called out for allegedly claiming to be a "lawyer" despite having never passed the bar exam.
The California State Bar is currently investigating these allegations.
Donald Trump Defended Katie Zacharia
Donald Trump continues to defend her regardless, even singing her praises during an appearance on Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany on November 21.
"I saw the way she was being treated, I said, 'Katie, you don't need this.' Because she might have been able to fight her way out of it, but why should she be put in that position? Because I think she might have actually been very good," he explained.
Donald Trump Called Katie Zacharie a 'Very Good Person'
"I said, what do you need this for?" he continued. "They really came at her, I was surprised to see it, nasty. Now, maybe somebody else will come in and they’ll be a little bit normalized."
"I just want to say Katie was a very good person and might have been very good. I just didn't think that she needed to have to fight for her life like that," Trump concluded. "That was crazy, what happened. The radical left, the fake news, they really came after her."
Katie Zacharia Hints at White House Return
As for Zacharia herself, she seems to be open to a White House comeback despite the fallout from her first short-lived stint.
"There's just no way that I would say no to that man," she said of Trump during an interview with The Free Press' Kara Kennedy, published on Friday, November 20. "I would always work for him, no matter what."