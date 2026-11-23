Two of the missiles and one drone hit Poland. "I like the Polish prime minister," Trump said during a recent interview with Fox News. "Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake."

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, however, disagreed, telling reporters, "This doesn't look like an accident."

"To put it mildly, I don’t always agree with the American side’s assessment and interpretation of these incidents," he said during a news briefing. "I think that in this particular case, no one will try to pretend anymore that this was just an innocent accident."

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reportedly backed up his prime minister, writing the strike was "no accident." He explained the attack was meant to harm Polish citizens and "undermine society’s resilience and destroy cooperation within NATO, the European Union and the Coalition of the Willing."