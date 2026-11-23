Trump Bashed by Critics After Prez Claims Putin Has Landed 'Missiles' in Poland 'By Mistake' — Following The Leaders' Meeting in China
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump prompted shock after saying Russian President Vladimir Putin bombed Poland by "mistake," RadarOnline.com can report.
On November 19, the same day Trump met up with Putin and President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, Russia launched 110 missiles and 400 attack drones, 27 of which were ballistic, on Ukraine overnight. The attack killed at least 11 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed infrastructure. This was one of Russia's deadliest strikes on Ukraine yet.
Polish Leaders Reject That Strike Was an 'Innocent Accident'
Two of the missiles and one drone hit Poland. "I like the Polish prime minister," Trump said during a recent interview with Fox News. "Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake."
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, however, disagreed, telling reporters, "This doesn't look like an accident."
"To put it mildly, I don’t always agree with the American side’s assessment and interpretation of these incidents," he said during a news briefing. "I think that in this particular case, no one will try to pretend anymore that this was just an innocent accident."
Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reportedly backed up his prime minister, writing the strike was "no accident." He explained the attack was meant to harm Polish citizens and "undermine society’s resilience and destroy cooperation within NATO, the European Union and the Coalition of the Willing."
Defense Minister Calls for Stronger NATO Involvement
Other critics on X raged, as one person wrote, "Trump is so gullible that he literally believes everything that Putin tells him."
"Putin doesn't do anything by mistake. It's intentional, as he knows President Trump will never condemn him... for some reason," another user suggested.
The Coalition of the Willing, which launched in March 2025, is a group of allied nations that provides military support to Ukraine.
Kosiniak-Kamysz also stated that he desires to see "stronger involvement" from Poland's allies in NATO.
Trump Calls Putin His 'Friend'
This isn't the first time this week Trump has angered Polish allies. As Radar previously reported, Trump had a meeting with Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday, November 19.
When he first entered the room to meet Putin, Trump pointed at him and said, "He's my friend." This characterization of the dictator sparked backlash from Republicans, Democrats, and Polish leaders.
"God, protect us from such friends," Tusk wrote on X. The prime minister later posted a photo of himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, captioning it, "True friendship."
Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also addressed Trump's remark, asking, "The optics of this cosying up to Putin – calling him a 'friend' – cause us some concern, because it raises the question: with whom is he truly friends?"
Trump Claims Putin Wants to End War
Despite Putin's latest attack on Ukraine, Trump claimed at a White House press conference today he wants to end the war with Ukraine.
"He'd love to end the war," the 80-year-old told reporters. But he said the holdup is, "You have two people that hate each other, Zelenskyy and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it."
The U.S. president said his administration's trying to "help" them. Yet he said he "can't speak" on whether or not his personal friendship with Putin applies "to America."