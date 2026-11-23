Britney Spears Blasts Exes After Claiming They Urged Her to Get Surgery to Fix 'Big Forehead' — 'Why Are Men Such D--- Heads'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has claimed her ex-boyfriends urged her to get surgery to fix her "big forehead," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled singer, 44, made the admission while sharing a video of herself playing with her hair on an aeroplane.
Britney Spears Claims Boyfriends Encouraged Her to Get 'Hair Implants'
She wrote in the caption: "I have a really big forehead!! Every guy I've ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants so my forehead isn't so big."
Spears added: 'Why are men such d--k heads?"
The Oops… I Did It Again hitmaker wrapped up the post writing: "IM JUST SAYING…PS talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways!!!"
However, Spears didn't say anything in the video except: "I have a really big forehead."
The singer's famous exes include singer Justin Timberlake, actor Jason Trawick, and her ex-husbands Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari, and Jason Alexander. But she did not reference any of them in the post.
New Work Venture in London
In another plane video she shared on Saturday, November 21, Spears spoke in an accent while sharing that she was headed to London to work on her surprise new venture.
In the caption, she wrote: "Heading to London to work on my new jewelry line and thinking of changing the name… I don't want to offend anyone by calling it B Tiny because I know how mean people can be to people who are overweight or underweight.
"So many judgments by others, it made me sad… that was so last year… the promotion looks like a Disney movie, and I quite frankly don't mind, considering it’s Christmas and all."
Britney Spears' Bid to Find 'New Family'
"There's a sword involved, and it’s a religious symbol for each and every one of us to live by… in each first purchase sold, a very tiny sword made in Japan with unbelievable detail will be in a very tiny red velvet bag… It’s justice for women all around the world who have ever felt scared, unworthy, less than, unbelievably hurt," she continued.
"The sword represents strength that can allow a woman to finally be vulnerable and in her skin. Because she feels protected!!!"
Radar recently reported that Spears claimed that she would be looking for a new family following past issues with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, her dad, Jamie Spears, and ex-husband Federline.
The post featured Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 movie Uptown Girls, and read: "I will find a new family!!!"
She followed up by calling out moments of alleged mistreatment by Jamie Lynn, 35, and Federline, 44.
"Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during COVID in two-week trips," she wrote, referring to Jamie's daughter Ivey, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Watson.
"Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!" she claimed.
Spears shares two sons, Sean, 21, and Jayden, 20, with Federline.