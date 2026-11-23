She wrote in the caption: "I have a really big forehead!! Every guy I've ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants so my forehead isn't so big."

Spears added: 'Why are men such d--k heads?"

The Oops… I Did It Again hitmaker wrapped up the post writing: "IM JUST SAYING…PS talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways!!!"

However, Spears didn't say anything in the video except: "I have a really big forehead."

The singer's famous exes include singer Justin Timberlake, actor Jason Trawick, and her ex-husbands Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari, and Jason Alexander. But she did not reference any of them in the post.