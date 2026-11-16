Katie Couric Brands Stephen Miller 'Dr. Evil' After Trump Loyalist Was Named New Chief of Staff Despite Controversial History
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Former CBS News anchor Katie Couric has compared Stephen Miller to the fictional movie villain Dr. Evil while questioning President Donald Trump's decision to elevate his longtime adviser to White House chief of staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Couric's remarks came during a conversation with MS NOW host Rachel Maddow, who raised similar concerns about Miller's influence.
Katie Couric Compares Miller to Dr. Evil
During an episode of her Next Question podcast, Couric questioned why Trump had promoted Miller following losses in the midterms.
Couric began by referencing a derogatory nickname for former Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., before jokingly asking whether Miller was "Satan's grandbaby."
Couric described Miller as the mastermind of the administration's immigration enforcement strategy, calling him "Dr. Evil behind the scenes."
Stephen Miller's Influence On Trump
Maddow also expressed skepticism about Miller's intentions, suggesting that his appointment could create tension with Trump.
"I think that Stephen Miller is not there to empower Donald Trump. I think Stephen Miller is there to run things himself," Maddow said.
Maddow argued that Trump appeared interested in discussing White House renovations and other construction projects, while Miller was focused on exercising greater control over the federal government.
Stephen Miller's History On Immigration
Miller has been a figure in Trump's political operation since joining his 2016 presidential campaign. During Trump's first term, he helped develop restrictive immigration policies, including the 2018 zero-tolerance enforcement policy that resulted in thousands of migrant children being separated from their families.
During Trump's second term, Miller set a target of 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests per day. He has also supported travel restrictions affecting several Muslim-majority countries and pushed to reduce refugee admissions.
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Congressional Scrutiny
Miller is replacing Susie Wiles, who had served as chief of staff since the beginning of Trump's second term. The promotion drew warnings from congressional Democrats preparing to take control of the House and Senate in January.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, said Miller's role in administration policymaking warrants congressional investigation.
"Stephen Miller is at the center of the major policy decisions that are happening in the administration, and so it does deserve oversight and investigation," Garcia said.
Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to warnings by promising legal support.
"If that's what this new incoming leadership wants to do, we are ready," Blanche said. "If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer. It's me."