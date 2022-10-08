'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

"I am really trying, but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton," Rinna said in the confessional. "But it’s hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy. I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD."

Hilton later continued the feud by reposting a screenshot of Rinna calling her a "fake b----."

As Radar previously reported, the Melrose Place star also leaked text messages allegedly from Hilton begging Rinna not to "say anything we discussed" because it will cause a "huge scene."

Although it wasn't confirmed at the time, fans believed the texts may have had to do with Hilton's issues with Richards.