Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Aspen Vacation Home For $9 Million One Month After Putting It On The Market
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky have unloaded their Aspen vacation home for nearly $9 million, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 53-year-old Bravo star and her 52-year-old husband have found a buyer only one month after listing the pad on the market.
Real estate records show the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 2,426 sq. ft. property with a pending sale of $8,995,000.
The listing touted a “3-story duplex in the heart of Aspen, moments from Aspen Mountain” that featured “a recently refinished rooftop deck with a hot tub and panoramic views.”
Other amenities included a full-heigh stacked stone fireplace and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The top floor features a stone fireplace and a spa-like bath with dual steam showers and a soaking tub.
The listing described the inside as featuring “hardwood floors” and the property coming with a 2-car garage.
The couple purchased the home for $4.2 million in 2016 which leaves them with a profit of $4,795,000. The couple originally put the home on the market for $9.75 million in July 2022 but agreed to slash the price only weeks later.
Kyle and Mauricio said they bought a bigger home nearby to replace the pad.
The home in question is set to be featured later in this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As RadarOnline.com, the ladies stayed at the home during the cast trip where Kathy Hilton allegedly had a meltdown while out on the town.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Kathy got into a shouting match with the DJ over a Michael Jackson. Another insider claimed Paris and Nicky’s mom hurled profanities during the night.
Kyle said Aspen will never be the same for her after the trip. She told Entertainment Tonight, "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”