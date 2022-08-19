Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Aspen Vacation Home For $9 Million One Month After Putting It On The Market

The couple purchased the home for $4.2 million in 2016 which leaves them with a profit of $4,795,000. The couple originally put the home on the market for $9.75 million in July 2022 but agreed to slash the price only weeks later.

Kyle and Mauricio said they bought a bigger home nearby to replace the pad.

The home in question is set to be featured later in this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As RadarOnline.com, the ladies stayed at the home during the cast trip where Kathy Hilton allegedly had a meltdown while out on the town.