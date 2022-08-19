Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury

The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.

However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is "not serious," despite the actor finding her wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate.