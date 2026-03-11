Your tip
RadarOnline
Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Rips 'The View' Co-hosts for Being 'Vicious' and 'Mean' — 'They're Just Miserable People Now'

image of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: mega

Kathie Lee Gifford blasts 'The View's' tone, saying the panel has become 'miserable' compared to the show's earlier days.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford didn't hold back when it came to talking about The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old TV personality blasted the daytime talk show during a recent appearance on the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast, claiming the once-friendly program has turned "vicious" and accusing its panel of becoming increasingly bitter.

'Viciousness'

image of Kathie Lee Gifford didn't hold back while sounding off about the current tone of 'The View.'
Source: @Tomi Lahren Is Fearless / YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford didn't hold back while sounding off about the current tone of 'The View.'

While chatting with conservative host Tomi Lahren, Gifford was asked whether she believes Americans are more divided than they used to be.

This prompted her to reflect on how public conversations, including those on television, have changed over time.

"There's just more of us — and we're meaner now," Gifford said. "People, at least, would pretend to have some manners. Now, there's a viciousness."

Source: @Tomi Lahren Is Fearless / YouTube

The TV veteran claimed the daytime panel has grown 'vicious' compared to its earlier years.

Past Appearances

image of Gifford said she once had friendly conversations with co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
Source: @Tomi Lahren Is Fearless / YouTube

Gifford said she once had friendly conversations with co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

The former morning show favorite said she once had no trouble appearing on The View, recalling past visits where she was able to openly talk with panelists without tension.

"I mean, I used to be able to go on The View and talk to Joy and Whoopi and a lot of the other people there — Debbie Matenopoulos and I are still good pals — and never had a problem, you know, with anybody because they weren't trying to... I don't proselytize everything," she explained.

"I share my faith, but I don't say, 'You're going to go to hell if you don't.' I don't do that," she continued. "I want people to have a little bit more heaven in their life than hell."

'Miserable People'

image of The star insisted she prefers sharing her faith without forcing it on others.
Source: @Tomi Lahren Is Fearless / YouTube

The star insisted she prefers sharing her faith without forcing it on others.

But when Lahren asked whether she thought an appearance on The View would feel the same today, Gifford suggested the show's tone has changed dramatically.

"I mean, everybody seems like they're just miserable people now," she said. "I may make people miserable just talking the way we're talking, but nobody will ever confuse me with a miserable person, right?"

"I have joy personified," she added.

Messy Feud Between Hosts

image of She called the panel 'miserable.'
Source: mega

She called the panel 'miserable.'

These days, The View panel includes Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — a lineup that frequently sparks heated debates on everything from politics to pop culture.

And the tension isn't limited to political sparring.

The show's history is also littered with messy feuds between its own hosts, including a now-infamous on-air blowup between former panelists Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell.

Hasselbeck recently revisited the explosive 2007 confrontation, which saw the two women locked in a split-screen shouting match over the Iraq War.

"It's ugly," she said bluntly. "It's not a fun thing to look at."

