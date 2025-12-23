EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' Tomi Lahren Debuts 'Mar-a-Lago Makeover', Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her Dramatic New Look
Dec. 23 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren has sparked plastic surgery rumors after she looked unrecognizable during a recent television appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As social media buzzed with theories speculating what work Lahren, 33, may have had done, plastic surgery experts gave us their professional opinions on what nips and tucks could create such a dramatic new look.
Tomi Lahren Debuts New Look
"There's a second woman at Fox named Tomi Lahren? Cause that is not the same person," replied one X user to a video clip of Lahren on Fox News.
"So far and away different that I literally can't believe it," a second user echoed alongside a screen of Lahren during the interview.
While many women in Donald Trump's circle, including Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Trump's wife Lara, have been accused of falling victim to "Mar-a-Lago face," a distinct aesthetic centered on overfilled lips, Botox, and heavy makeup, critics applauded Lahren's new look.
"I think Tomi Lahren got the best Republican Woman Face plastic surgery of anyone I've seen yet," commented a X user.
"Tomi Lahren is a great example of 'good plastic surgery doesn't look like plastic surgery,'" a second user chimed in.
"Not gonna lie, that plastic surgeon did the d--- thing with Tomi Lahren's face. This is the kind of work you see done in movies when the assassin wants to go off the grid and gets a new face," a third joked alongside before and after photos of the political commentator. "She claims there wasn't any plastic surgery to give her this new look, by the by."
Plastic Surgery Experts Weigh-in
Our plastic surgery experts also agreed with critics and said Lahren's new look appears to be the result of well-executed work, weight loss, and a quality skincare routine.
Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a board-certified plastic surgeon and skincare expert who has not personally treated Lahren, told us the "most obvious changes that I see are elevation of her brows and a brighter and wider eye."
"This can be due to Botox or Botox with a brow lift," Dr. Ramanadham explained. "She has fuller lips as well, most likely from lip filler."
Ramanadham also noted Lahren's nose appeared more "refined, including the tip," though nonsurgical factors like makeup and contour, as well as lighting, could contribute to the defined look.
Dr. Corey S. Maas, who is board-certified in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and previously served as President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, also agreed Lahren's "appearance reflects a series of subtle, well-executed improvements."
"She has a more defined jawline and neck and appears to have lost a small amount of weight, without speculating on how that occurred," Dr. Maas, who has not personally treated Lahren, told Radar.
Maas agreed with Ramanadham's take on some "refinement" of Lahren's nose when compared to past photos, in which her nose "was more bulbous with a bifid tip," whereas her "current nasal tip looks more refined and balanced."
"She shows improved cheekbone definition, but the most striking changes are in the upper face," Maas continued. "Her brow position appears elevated, and there is better definition of the upper eyelids. This combination would be consistent with an endoscopic brow lift and upper blepharoplasty."
"In addition, her skin quality looks improved, which could be attributed to laser resurfacing or other skin-quality treatments, including consistent, high-quality skincare," the double board-certified surgeon added.
"Overall, the changes are tasteful and conservative. She remains a very attractive woman, and the work appears thoughtful, natural, and well done."