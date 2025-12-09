Kate Winslet Reveals Eminem's Baffling NSFW Request During Joint 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance — 'I Don’t Do Personal Grooming'

As Radar reported, the rapper formally known as Marshall Mathers officially accused the reality stars of "harassment" after they requested he appear for a deposition in their "shady" trademark dispute.

In 2023, Eminem filed to dispute the pair using the word "shady" in their Reasonably Shady podcast, as he has been known as "Slim Shady" for decades.

Bryant and Dixon have alleged the rapper has been "difficult" to lock down. This was after he alleged he was deposed at a time that didn't work for him and suggested another time, which didn't sit well with Dixon and Bryant, as they felt his suggested time was "unreasonable."

The duo also shared an email from Eminem's lawyer, which noted getting him to "commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him."

They cited this as evidence he wasn't doing his part to try to settle their dispute.