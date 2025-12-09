Kate Winslet Reveals Eminem's Baffling NSFW Request During Joint 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance — 'I Don’t Do Personal Grooming'
Dec. 9 2025, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET
Kate Winslet has revealed an odd NSFW request rapper Eminem made when they appeared on Saturday Night Live together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Winslet detailed the bizarre request.
What Did Eminem Allegedly Ask Kate Winslet to Do?
The Titanic star dished that this was a story she'd "never told" that occurred when she hosted SNL in October of that year, one week after Ashlee Simpson's infamous lip-syncing scandal had aired.
"Eminem asked me to shave his bottom," she shockingly confessed
Norton and the audience chuckled at Winslet's admission, and then he asked, "Was it a hand-held razor?"
Winslet doubled down on the story, insisting Eminem "did" ask her to do it.
"He said, 'Will you shave my b---?' and I said, 'I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.' Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly!" she added.
Winslet has not appeared on Saturday Night Live since the incident occurred.
While Eminem hasn't responded to Winslet's story, he's been busy battling Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and former castmate Robyn Dixon.
Eminem's Issues With Two 'RHOP' Stars
As Radar reported, the rapper formally known as Marshall Mathers officially accused the reality stars of "harassment" after they requested he appear for a deposition in their "shady" trademark dispute.
In 2023, Eminem filed to dispute the pair using the word "shady" in their Reasonably Shady podcast, as he has been known as "Slim Shady" for decades.
Bryant and Dixon have alleged the rapper has been "difficult" to lock down. This was after he alleged he was deposed at a time that didn't work for him and suggested another time, which didn't sit well with Dixon and Bryant, as they felt his suggested time was "unreasonable."
The duo also shared an email from Eminem's lawyer, which noted getting him to "commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him."
They cited this as evidence he wasn't doing his part to try to settle their dispute.
Eminem's Good News
Disputes and alleged NSFW tales aside, Eminem has had some good news as of late, as he's reportedly dating Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist from Michigan.
She has reportedly worked for the rap star for years, grooming him for photoshoots and music videos.
In addition to his relationship, Eminem has had more positive news in his life, as it was recently revealed he's going to be a grandfather again, as his oldest daughter, Alaina Scott, recently announced the news.