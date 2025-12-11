EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate Is Terrified About Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Future — And the Extreme Measures Being Taken Up By Fallen Ex-Duchess
Dec. 10 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Kate Middleton is said to be in a state of "near panic" over the latest scandal engulfing shamed Sarah Ferguson after private emails between the ex-duchess and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unveiled.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the Princess of Wales now fears there could be further revelations that are set to drag the Royal Family deeper into controversy when U.S. President Donald Trump releases the next tranche of Epstein files from authorities.
Ferguson Going 'Rogue'?
But sources say her biggest worry is that Ferguson will "go rogue" with a TV sit-down and tell-all memoir that could expose her family's secrets.
It comes as Ferguson battles to find new accommodation after she and her disgraced ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 65, have been ordered out of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion they have shared for decades over their shared links to Epstein.
A source claimed: "Kate has become friends with Sarah over the years, but one thing she will not abide is her going on TV or writing a tell-all for money now she and Andrew have been ousted from their lodgings and stripped of their royal titles over the Epstein scandal."
Middleton's Painful Dilemma
Middleton, 43, and Ferguson, 66, shared a moment of connection after the former Duchess, who has battled cancer twice, reached out to the Princess of Wales following the royal's health announcement in March 2024, as she was having preventative treatment for the killer illness.
Ferguson has had two cancers: breast cancer (June 2023, treated with a single mastectomy) and malignant melanoma (January 2024).
A source claimed: "Kate appreciated Sarah reaching out and was genuinely moved by her words. But now she is caught in a painful dilemma.
"She cares deeply for Sarah, yet she cannot allow herself to become entangled in another controversy. Her focus has to remain on her children, her well-being, and safeguarding the future of the monarchy."
Ferguson's Epstein Emails Leaked
Emails that show her addressing pedophile Epstein as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," have caused widespread condemnation.
Ferguson wrote to the serial abuser: "I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologize to you and your heart for that."
It comes after Ferguson admitted in 2011 to accepting $20,000 from Epstein, describing it as a "terrible, terrible error of judgment."
The revelations have prompted at least seven charities to sever ties with Ferguson, including the 35-year partnership with The Teenage Cancer Trust.
An insider said about Ferguson's state of mind: "She has always been volatile and fragile, but this situation is sending her spiraling. It seems her world is falling apart, and she is really grasping at straws to try and secure her future. If that means a TV or memoir tell-all, she's likely to do it."
Alienating Former Allies
Ferguson's continued alliance with shamed Andrew, 65, despite their divorce in 1996, complicates matters further.
A source claimed, "Sarah views herself as tied to Andrew for life. He supported her during her lowest moments, and she feels obligated to return that loyalty. But in doing so, she's also pulling herself deeper into trouble and alienating herself from former allies such as Kate, who have always despised him."
Wider family strains are also emerging.
Ferguson and Andrew's princess daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are expected to support their parents in various ways, but a source told us: "They – and their parents – know they are best staying out of their lives, especially when it comes to money arrangements, as the optics for the public will be terrible if they start supporting them after their scandals."