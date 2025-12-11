EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate Is Terrified About Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Future — And the Extreme Measures Being Taken Up By Fallen Ex-Duchess

Emails that show her addressing pedophile Epstein as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," have caused widespread condemnation.

Ferguson wrote to the serial abuser: "I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologize to you and your heart for that."

It comes after Ferguson admitted in 2011 to accepting $20,000 from Epstein, describing it as a "terrible, terrible error of judgment."

The revelations have prompted at least seven charities to sever ties with Ferguson, including the 35-year partnership with The Teenage Cancer Trust.

An insider said about Ferguson's state of mind: "She has always been volatile and fragile, but this situation is sending her spiraling. It seems her world is falling apart, and she is really grasping at straws to try and secure her future. If that means a TV or memoir tell-all, she's likely to do it."