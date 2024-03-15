Kanye West Wanted Threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose, Safaree Samuels Confirms
Kanye West confessed that he once tried to set up a threesome with his then-girlfriend, Amber Rose, and fellow chart-topping lyricist Nicki Minaj, revealing he awkwardly asked the rapper's then-boyfriend if she would be game.
Ye recalled his conversation with Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels, who was formerly in a long-term relationship with Minaj while working on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
The Eazy hitmaker spoke to Samuels privately to see if he thought a hookup with Rose and Minaj would be something she'd consider, not knowing they were together.
West dropped the bombshell during a sit-down interview with Big Boy this week and was joined by collaborator Ty Dolla $ign as the duo promoted his Vultures 1 album.
"Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me / I think me, you and Amb' should ménage Friday," Minaj rapped in the megahit Monster released in 2010.
Ye and the group laughed at his recollection, after which he quipped, "Ask your girl, can I get her number?"
Safaree and Minaj split in 2014 after dating since 2000. As for West and Rose, they called it quits in 2010 after being romantically linked in 2008.
Samuels addressed the ménage à trois claim in a comment left on the video post shared via DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, replying with several laughing emojis and writing, "yea that happened."
Minaj has since married husband Kenneth Petty and West is also off the market. He is going strong with wife Bianca Censori after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in 2022.
"I needed time to hear myself think again," Minaj said after parting ways with Samuels. "Because where I left off with The Pinkprint was a little bit emotionally unstable … Now, I want my happiness to be reflected in the new stuff."
Earlier this week, Censori and Kardashian made headlines when they were seen showing support at Ye's listening party at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, marking the first time they've been spotted together in public.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Kardashian and Censori were "very friendly" and "had a great time" despite the tension that some fans perceived.
Ye even went over to his ex-wife and current spouse to high-five them and the kids.