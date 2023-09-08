Kanye West's 15 Most Shocking Controversies: 'VMA' Blunder, Lewd Behavior, Racist Remarks and More

The Jesus Is King rapper extended his series of unsolicited comments when he committed one of his infamous moments in the industry at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

The blunder involved Taylor Swift, who won the Best Female Video award for her hit track, You Belong With Me. The Champagne Problems singer beat the other popular singers nominated in the category, including Beyoncé.

"Thank you so much!" Swift said in her acceptance speech. "I always dreamed about what it would be like to maybe win one of these someday, but I never actually thought it would have happened. I sing country music so thank you so much for giving me a chance to win a VMA award."

However, West interrupted her and left the audience speechless as soon as he grabbed the microphone to announce that Queen Bey's video was one of the best of all time.

He returned the spotlight to Swift, who looked mortified and clueless about what happened.