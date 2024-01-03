Kanye West Wears Out His Welcome at Miami Hotel as Staffers Grow 'Fed Up' With Embattled Rapper: Sources
Kanye West has reportedly worn out his welcome at the Florida resort where he has been staying in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after West, 46, apologized to the Jewish community for a controversial and antisemitic outburst in Las Vegas last month, the Donda rapper reportedly upset staffers at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort in Miami.
According to Page Six, West was “camped out” at the luxury five-star resort for weeks and even allegedly set up a recording studio inside one of his suites.
The outlet reported that the resort’s staffers – particularly its security staffers – grew “fed up” with the rapper-turned-fashion designer because of West’s large entourage and controversial behavior.
The straw that broke the camel’s back reportedly occurred last month when West was in Miami to perform at the 2023 Art Basel festival from December 8 to December 10.
The College Dropout artist faced backlash for the Art Basel performance because he wore a black Ku Klux Klan mask during the show.
He then angered the Miami resort’s security staff because “a line of around 15 SUVs” were reportedly “coming and going” from the Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort until 5 AM.
Although West has since left Miami and the luxury five-star resort, it is unclear whether he will be welcomed back once he returns to the Florida city.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West also recently came under fire for a series of antisemitic remarks he made during a listening party in Las Vegas in December.
The Graduation rapper ranted about Adolf Hitler and Jesus Christ during the startling listening party.
“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” West said during the unhinged listening party rant. “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. ... Bring your sponsorships to that.”
“I don’t give a f--- n----. I don’t give a f--- about life or death, I got visitation with my kids,” he continued. “I ain’t got no say-so.”
West later issued an apology to the Jewish community for his latest outburst.
“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the rapper said on Christmas night.
“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” West added.
Meanwhile, West faced further trouble this week when RadarOnline.com learned that the rapper was flagged by the Federal Election Commission in connection to a $21,525.97 expenditure from his failed 2020 presidential campaign.
The FEC flagged the more than $21,000 expenditure as an “unauthorized disbursement” and warned West of “further legal action regarding this apparent improper use of Committee funds.”