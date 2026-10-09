Inside Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Life Years After Her Time as Second Daughter — From Knitting Bikinis to Creating Art
Oct. 9 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has built a significant online presence after turning a viral coat moment into a mini empire of knit bikinis, runway walks, and art shows.
Over the years, the Los Angeles native went from having Secret Service agents trail her to selling handmade knitwear. RadarOnline.com takes a look inside Emhoff's life post-Biden administration.
Inside Ella Emhoff's Early Life
Emhoff is the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and film producer Kerstin Emhoff, who were married in 1992 and divorced in 2008. Emhoff was just 9 years old at the time.
Her father later married Harris on August 22, 2014, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.
In 2017, Emhoff graduated from Wildwood School, and later left California for the busy streets of New York City. She enrolled at Parsons School of Design at The New School and earned her BFA in fine arts with a concentration in apparel and textiles in May 2021.
Ella Emhoff's Iconic Miu Miu Moment
On January 20, 2021, Emhoff turned heads at President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C. by showing up in a jewel-encrusted Miu Miu coat over a Batsheva dress.
Emhoff later signed with IMG Models Worldwide and made her runway debut for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week in 2021.
Since then, Emhoff has modeled for Balenciaga and Adidas by Stella McCartney and has become a fixture at Paris Fashion Week.
Ella Emhoff's Knitting Business
But modeling was never the final plan. In 2021, Emhoff launched her company Soft Hands, Inc., a creative hub for fashion, design and events.
Emhoff started selling unique, hand-knit jackets, vests, hats, bikini tops and ceramics.
She also built community with her Soft Hands Knit Club, hosting classes in Brooklyn in 2024. Emhoff has said she used modeling to build a platform, aiming to be an artist full-time.
Where Emhoff Is Now?
Emhoff served as a member of the Second Family of the United States from 2021 to 2025. In January 2025, Emhoff reflected on Instagram, writing that it was an honor being the 2nd daughter.
She's also defended her family publicly. In July 2024, after Senator J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" comments resurfaced, Emhoff clapped back, saying: “How can you be childless when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?”
Now based in Bushwick, Emhoff is working as an artist, designer, and model with thousands of followers on Instagram.