Inside Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Life Years After Her Time as Second Daughter — From Knitting Bikinis to Creating Art

Emhoff is the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and film producer Kerstin Emhoff, who were married in 1992 and divorced in 2008. Emhoff was just 9 years old at the time.

Her father later married Harris on August 22, 2014, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

In 2017, Emhoff graduated from Wildwood School, and later left California for the busy streets of New York City. She enrolled at Parsons School of Design at The New School and earned her BFA in fine arts with a concentration in apparel and textiles in May 2021.