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EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga and J.Lo Wanted to Cancel Their Appearances at Joe Biden's Inauguration Over Safety Fears at the U.S. Capitol — Until they Were Talked Around, Jill Biden Reveals 

Jill Biden, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden detailed the tense days leading up to her husband’s inauguration, revealing organizers were forced to reassure several performers.

June 5 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

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Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were among the high-profile stars who considered pulling out of Joe Biden’s inauguration after the January 6 Capitol riot sparked fears of further violence in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, former First Lady Jill Biden detailed the tense days leading up to her husband's inauguration, revealing how organizers were forced to reassure several performers that it would be safe to attend the historic event.

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Riot Sparked Inauguration Safety Fears

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Former Prez Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill recalled watching the chaos unfold from her Wilmington, Delaware home.

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The shocking concerns came after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress met to certify Biden's election victory.

Jill recalled watching the chaos unfold from her home in Wilmington, Delaware, where she and Biden were preparing to move into the White House.

"When we heard that there was some kind of attack underway at the Capitol, we turned on the TV and couldn't believe what we were seeing," she wrote, describing images of rioters smashing windows, running through the building, and threatening lawmakers.

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Images of Rioters Smashing Windows Scared Jill

CAPITOL RIOTERS
Source: MEGA

First Lady said she feared for friends, staffers and police officers caught in the violence and even questioned whether Biden’s election would ultimately be certified.

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Jill said she feared for friends, staffers and police officers caught in the violence and even questioned whether Biden's election would ultimately be certified.

"I was terrified for them, and for the country," she wrote. "Was this a coup, the end of democracy?"

After order was restored and National Guard troops established security perimeters throughout Washington, preparations for the January 20 inauguration continued — but not without complications.

According to Jill, many of the people invited to participate in the ceremony were nervous about attending so soon after the scary ordeal.

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Security Concerns Threatened Inauguration Plans

Former First Lady Jill Biden, Former Prez Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden, said organizers ultimately had to persuade Gorman to stay on board, along with two of the biggest celebrity performers.

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"Many of the people we invited to perform were scared of getting COVID or of being attacked by a mob," she wrote.

Among those concerns was young poet Amanda Gorman, whom Jill had personally selected to read at the inauguration after discovering her work while searching for a poet for the ceremony.

Jill explained that Gorman initially agreed to participate but nearly changed her mind following the insurrection.

"She almost canceled on us because she had security concerns due to the insurrection," Jill revealed.

She also said organizers ultimately had to persuade Gorman to stay on board, along with two of the inauguration's biggest celebrity performers.

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Uncertainty Lingered Until The Very Last Moment

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Lady Gaga
Source: MEGA

Gaga went on to perform the national anthem during the inauguration ceremony, while Lopez delivered a musical performance that included a Spanish-language portion

"Everyone was nervous. We had to persuade her, as well as Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, that it would be safe enough for them to be there," Jill wrote.

Luckily, the effort paid off.

Gaga went on to perform the national anthem during the inauguration ceremony, while Lopez delivered a musical performance that included a Spanish-language portion celebrating unity and inclusion.

Gorman’s reading quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the day, helping cement her status as a national literary star.

Looking back, Jill acknowledged that despite extensive planning and security measures, uncertainty lingered until the very last moment.

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