Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Strips Down to a Barely-There Bikini For Steamy Photo

The 27-year-old chronicled her recent trip with friends to Wisconsin, which was seemingly without stepmom Kamala Harris . During her trip, Emhoff enjoyed some time in the water, and she wasn't afraid to put her full-body tattoos on display as she stripped down to a barely-there teeny tiny bikini.

Emhoff has a series of different tattoos all over her body.

In one steamy photo, Emhoff faced away from the camera and showed off her slim figure in cheeky bathing suit bottoms and a cross-back bikini top. She pulled her wet hair up into a clip and gave a slight look over her shoulder as she placed her hands on her hips.

Standing in the water, she gave the camera a clear shot of her many tattoos. Emhoff's lower back is completely covered in intricate line work with a swan design meandering its way up her shoulder blade. Her arms are covered in a few patchwork pieces.

"Went to Wisconsin and drank so much lactose-free chocolate milk," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @cheeto_ego @midwestholiday @kempscows for the trip of a lifetime."