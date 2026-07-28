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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Strips Down to a Barely-There Bikini For Steamy Photo

A photo of Ella Emhoff alongside a photo of Ella Emhoff in a bathing suit
Source: MEGA; @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff went on a nature-driven vacation.

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July 28 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Ella Emhoff got sultry in a recent series of photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old chronicled her recent trip with friends to Wisconsin, which was seemingly without stepmom Kamala Harris. During her trip, Emhoff enjoyed some time in the water, and she wasn't afraid to put her full-body tattoos on display as she stripped down to a barely-there teeny tiny bikini.

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Ella Emhoff Shows Off Back Tattoos in Tiny Bikini

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A photo of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Emhoff has a series of different tattoos all over her body.

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In one steamy photo, Emhoff faced away from the camera and showed off her slim figure in cheeky bathing suit bottoms and a cross-back bikini top. She pulled her wet hair up into a clip and gave a slight look over her shoulder as she placed her hands on her hips.

Standing in the water, she gave the camera a clear shot of her many tattoos. Emhoff's lower back is completely covered in intricate line work with a swan design meandering its way up her shoulder blade. Her arms are covered in a few patchwork pieces.

"Went to Wisconsin and drank so much lactose-free chocolate milk," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @cheeto_ego @midwestholiday @kempscows for the trip of a lifetime."

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Ella Emhoff Visits Wisconsin With Friends

A photo of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Emhoff participated in a variety of outdoor activities while on her getaway.

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Emhoff, who lives in Brooklyn, shared a few snaps from the trip, highlighting a few exciting adventures. In one snap, she stood on a boat and showed off a fish she seemingly caught.

In another photo, Emhoff shared a tackle box which seemed to have been turned into a snack box. The group appeared to take the snacks on a tube float in the water.

Emhoff appeared to stay at a Wisconsin cabin, enjoying some time in nature – a harsh turn from her typical Bushwick, New York life.

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Fans Rave Over Emhoff's 'Snacklebox'

A photo of a 'snacklebox'
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Harris' stepdaughter and her friends spent some time in tubes on the water.

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She received a slew of support from followers in her comments who were happy to see the city slicker enjoying some sunshine.

One person wrote, "I'm happy you got to experience a Wisconsin lake weekend in the summer, truly nothing like it." Another said, "I so want to run into this group next year! I'm traveling north to find you all!"

A third added, "How can you not love Wisconsin? ...Much happiness and joy in all you do."

People were also impressed by her "snackle box," which some argued was a Wisconsin classic.

"Love a snackle box! Glad you got to enjoy our beautiful north woods!" a user declared.

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Ella Emhoff's Beach Trip Adventure

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A photo of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Emhoff has been on a few vacations this summer.

Emhoff hasn't been afraid to show off her body online, even after being launched into the national spotlight due to her stepmom's political aspirations.

Earlier this month, the budding star rocked a tiny polka-dot bikini on the beach. She posted a photo wearing the bathing suit while lounging by the water with a custom Stanley cup.

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