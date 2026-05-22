Kamala Harris Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Democrats Reveal Why She Lost to Trump in Explosive Election Report
May 22 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
A long-awaited "autopsy" on Kamala Harris' failed 2024 presidential campaign continues to point fingers at top politicians, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as Democrats struggle to determine just what exactly went wrong.
The former vice president herself seems to be at the center of most of the scrutiny.
Biden Set Harris Up to Fail
Among the biggest takeaways is the assertion that Joe Biden failed Harris and her campaign by not showing the first female vice president enough support and failed spectacularly for not pushing her public persona harder.
According to the lengthy report, the White House "did not effectively support Vice President Harris over three and half years to improve her standing before the candidate switch."
"Had the White House explored and evaluated ways to leverage Kamala Harris earlier in the administration, perhaps it would have improved the President's standing, and it certainly could have helped prepare her to lead the ticket," the report reads.
Taking Trump Too Lightly
Democratic arrogance, especially overconfidence in the party's ability to tackle Donald Trump, was also said to be costly, as a "persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters has provided the other major party with opportunities for advancement at the expense of Democratic growth, evolution, and ability to find common ground with seemingly disparate groups of voters from coast to coast, and the heartland Democrats tend to ignore."
The report claims that Democrats did not provide a strong enough message as to why Trump should not have been elected again as president, while relying on the assumption that Trump was unelectable, rather than making the case for why Harris should be the one elected.
It also states that Harris incorrectly assumed she would naturally lock up the Latino and African American votes. Instead, Harris performed worse compared to Biden among young Latino and Black men because she "took those voters for granted" and instead focused too heavily on women.
Voter Outrage Erupts
However, critics of Harris continue to insist she was the wrong candidate at the wrong time to take on Trump's MAGA base.
"Vote for Kamala, she's better than Trump. Like ..how?" one person asked in a Reddit chat room. "We barely knew anything about her. And don't play this 'Biden should've left earlier' bs. You had 4 years to build Kamala's name next to Biden. And that never happened."
Another person tacked on, "She would have never won even with more time, and if a primary took place she would have placed dead last just like last time.
"Let's all call a spade a spade, a bad candidate is a bad candidate, don't need a post mortem report for that."
While one person brutally concluded, "So basically, Kamala shot herself in one foot, and Biden shot her in the other."
Harris 'Hated' Biden
The report is only sure to amp up speculation that Harris "hated" Biden and tried to warn "anyone who would listen" about his disastrous chances when seeking reelection in 2024.
Washington D.C. insiders claimed Harris launched an underhanded campaign when she allegedly heard whispers about Biden considering replacing her on his reelection ticket, well before she would be forced to take over his campaign within months of election day.
Tipsters claimed the simmering bad blood erupted into a White House war as both Harris and Biden fought for their political lives.
A top Democratic party insiders claimed at the time: "Kamala hates Biden's guts. She's making the rounds telling anyone who'll listen he's a loser now – and in 2024."