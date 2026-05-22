Kamala Harris Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Democrats Reveal Why She Lost to Trump in Explosive Election Report

Democratic arrogance, especially overconfidence in the party's ability to tackle Donald Trump, was also said to be costly, as a "persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters has provided the other major party with opportunities for advancement at the expense of Democratic growth, evolution, and ability to find common ground with seemingly disparate groups of voters from coast to coast, and the heartland Democrats tend to ignore."

The report claims that Democrats did not provide a strong enough message as to why Trump should not have been elected again as president, while relying on the assumption that Trump was unelectable, rather than making the case for why Harris should be the one elected.

It also states that Harris incorrectly assumed she would naturally lock up the Latino and African American votes. Instead, Harris performed worse compared to Biden among young Latino and Black men because she "took those voters for granted" and instead focused too heavily on women.