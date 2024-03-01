Complete Chaos: 'RHOP' Reunion at Risk as VP Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Sherri' Throws Wrench Into Filming
The ladies of Real Housewives of Potomac better get their butts in gear if they plan on making it to Season 8's reunion filming. RadarOnline.com has learned that Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, and newcomer Nneka Ihim's call time has been bumped to 4 AM — and if they aren't on time, they're SOL because Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the building.
Rumor has it that Harris' Wednesday guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime show, Sherri, is throwing a major wrench into the RHOP reunion schedule and leaving producers scrambling with last-minute changes since the city streets and the building, where both productions are filming, will be completely shut down.
"Their schedule now has to be rearranged and pushed up to 4:30 in the morning. All of their food deliveries have to come before the street is totally blocked off by the Secret Service,” a source spilled to Page Six about the RHOP taping, which was already scheduled before Harris committed to the talk show.
Bravo and Shepherd's show will be filmed at Manhattan’s Chelsea Studios on W. 26th St., and it will be closed most of the day, meaning the housewives will be trapped in the building together until Harris and the Secret Service leave.
The ladies also won't have in-and-out privileges — or access to leave because the streets will have barricades. Anyone who resides or works on the block will allegedly have to go through medical detectors to get access, and yes, the Grande Dame will too.
Not only is production time being pushed, but it also messes up their food delivery and travel arrangements.
- 'Real Housewives Of New York' Reunion Taping Postponed Again Amid Ramona Singer Problems, Season 14 Filming Pushed
- Top Democrats Confront VP Kamala Harris About Biden Campaign Shortcomings During Private D.C. Dinner: Report
- Donald Trump Boasts He'll Be the GOP Nominee, Says He Won't Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024
“The whole block will be shut down, so there will be a lot of organized chaos because of Harris’ arrival, which could mean their breakfast and lunch could be cold,” an insider said.
The RHOP cast must arrive at the reunion at 4 AM and not a second later, or they risk not being allowed inside — and Housewives usually aren't on time.
“A lot of time and scheduling goes into those reunion shows. So the set decorations, time cards, flights, guest arrivals… have all been turned upside down. Those ladies are not known for their punctuality. So if they want to avoid any issues they better be in that studio before [the] Secret Service pulls up," the source shared.
Harris' appearance is allegedly set for 1:30 PM and she's expected to leave immediately after the taping wraps at 2:30 PM, meaning no matter what drama goes down, the RHOP cast will be forced to stay put for at least 10 hours.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo and Shepherd's reps for comment.