Complete Chaos: 'RHOP' Reunion at Risk as VP Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Sherri' Throws Wrench Into Filming

"Their schedule now has to be rearranged and pushed up to 4:30 in the morning. All of their food deliveries have to come before the street is totally blocked off by the Secret Service,” a source spilled to Page Six about the RHOP taping, which was already scheduled before Harris committed to the talk show.

Bravo and Shepherd's show will be filmed at Manhattan’s Chelsea Studios on W. 26th St., and it will be closed most of the day, meaning the housewives will be trapped in the building together until Harris and the Secret Service leave.