Kai gave a week-in-the-life update for her fans in a YouTube vlog that dropped on November 14, her first full one since announcing in October that she underwent a second left wrist surgery after injuring it during her first tournament as a University of Miami golf team member.

She took viewers along as she cooked up a post-workout breakfast of steak and rice in her mom's kitchen, before walking through the home and complaining about the small size of her Starbucks coffee order.

As Kai did so, she walked past a fully decked-out tree in the home's living room, while wreaths were seen hanging from each of the front doors.