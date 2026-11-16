Kai Trump Accidentally Exposes Mom Vanessa's Christmas Decorating Frenzy — With Fully Decked-Out Tree and Santa Décor Weeks Before Thanksgiving
Nov. 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Christmas has come early to Vanessa Trump's home, as her daughter, Kai Trump, accidentally revealed her mom has her house completely decked out for the holidays several weeks prior to Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter was spending the weekend at the Jupiter, Florida, home she lived in during her teen years before heading back to attend classes at the University of Miami, when she revealed that Vanessa, 48, apparently got a jump on holiday decorating shortly after Halloween passed.
Kai Trump Accidentally Reveals Mom's Ridiculously Early Christmas Decor
Kai gave a week-in-the-life update for her fans in a YouTube vlog that dropped on November 14, her first full one since announcing in October that she underwent a second left wrist surgery after injuring it during her first tournament as a University of Miami golf team member.
She took viewers along as she cooked up a post-workout breakfast of steak and rice in her mom's kitchen, before walking through the home and complaining about the small size of her Starbucks coffee order.
As Kai did so, she walked past a fully decked-out tree in the home's living room, while wreaths were seen hanging from each of the front doors.
Vanessa Trump's Home Holiday Decked Out Just After Halloween
"Um, I'm going to do some math homework now for the next, like, two hours. And then, um, what else am I going to do?" Kai asked herself as she continued walking and talking, as several jolly red and white Santa Claus faces were seen hanging from the second-floor railing along with festive holiday lights.
Door frames along the bottom floor of the house were lined with faux red holly berries for an additional holiday touch.
Since Kai filmed the video in the week leading up to its release, Vanessa had already transformed her home into a full-blown Christmas wonderland by approximately November 9. The mom of five clearly couldn't wait to unleash her holiday spirit, decking the halls weeks before Thanksgiving, when many families traditionally begin hauling out their trees and festive decorations.
Vanessa Trump Kept Kai's Graduation Decor Up for Months
Kai has already given fans a glimpse of her mom's unusual approach to decorating for major milestones. While Vanessa wasted no time putting up Christmas decorations ridiculously early, she previously held on to her daughter's high school graduation decor for months after the big day.
Ahead of Kai's May graduation from The Benjamin School, Vanessa went all out, hanging giant gold Mylar balloons spelling out "Happy Graduation" above the entryway between the living room and kitchen, along with a banner proclaiming, "We are so proud of you."
But Vanessa apparently couldn't bring herself to take down the festive display. In an August 29 vlog documenting her first week of college, Kai returned home and pointed out, "My mom has not taken down my graduation balloons," a whopping three-and-a-half months after receiving her diploma on May 15.
Kai Trump Promised Fans More Content After a Long Social Media Break
Proving the extra-early holiday spirit didn't run in the family, Kai had no Christmas decorations up at her Miami apartment once filming resumed there later in the video as she returned to classes.
Kai promised fans she'd be making a major comeback on social media after going weeks without posting new material, due to her wrist surgery and rehab, as well as her busy college life.
Although Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child admitted she was "exhausted" by her nonstop schedule, she gushed about loving the University of Miami and vowed to start sharing more material, including candid glimpses into her everyday life. The aspiring influencer pledged to be more open with followers, acknowledging that "not every day is a perfect day."