EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber 'Set to Create Career-Saving Duet'
April 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake is said to be eyeing a high-profile musical collaboration with Justin Bieber as he seeks to steady his public image following recent legal troubles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old former *NSYNC star has come under scrutiny after sharing nostalgic social media posts involving 32-year-old pop singer Bieber, prompting speculation about both his motivations and the pair's next professional move.
'A Real Sense of Nostalgia' at Coachella
Timberlake recently posted a throwback clip of himself speaking with a teenage Bieber, alongside footage of Bieber performing Cry Me a River during weekend two of Coachella.
Bieber told the crowd, "I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents, but I remember this like it was yesterday."
The moment formed part of a set that also revisited Bieber's early career, including a cover of the track before his rise to global fame.
One source said, "There's a real sense of nostalgia in how Justin is presenting this connection, and it plays into the idea of two artists coming full circle. But at the same time, it's happening at a moment when both of them have something to prove, which is why people are reading more into it."
Duet Rumors and Career Comeback Speculation
Industry sources also suggested the renewed public connection could lead to a joint project aimed at reviving momentum for both artists.
"There's growing talk that a duet is being seriously considered, and it would be positioned as a major moment for both of them," one insider claimed. "For Justin Timberlake, it offers a way to reframe the conversation around his career, while for Bieber it could mark a powerful return to the spotlight."
Another source framed the move in more strategic terms.
They noted: "It feels like a calculated alignment – bringing together two global names at pivotal moments in their careers. A collaboration would generate huge attention and could help shift focus away from recent setbacks, particularly for Timberlake."
'The Optics of This Haven't Gone Unnoticed'
The timing has drawn criticism in some quarters, coming after Timberlake's widely reported drink-driving arrest in June 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated.
He later accepted a plea deal in September 2024, pleading guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired.
The situation intensified when police bodycam footage of the incident circulated online.
One source said: "The optics of this haven't gone unnoticed – aligning with Bieber during a major public moment inevitably changes the narrative for Justin. Whether intentional or not, it draws attention away from Timberlake's recent issues and toward something more positive.
"But there's a sense he is leaning into sentimentality to soften how he is perceived right now. It risks coming across as inauthentic if people believe it is designed to distract rather than connect."
Bieber's Star-Studded Set Fuels Tour Speculation.
Others rejected that interpretation, emphasizing the longstanding relationship between the two performers.
One industry insider said, "Justin has always been supportive of Bieber – this isn't something new. Their connection goes back years, and moments like this reflect genuine respect rather than strategy."
Bieber's Coachella appearance also included performances of One Less Lonely Girl and Snooze, alongside guest appearances from Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean, and Sexyy Red, fueling speculation about a broader return to touring after he updated his website to allow fans to register for future dates.
A further source said, "When two artists of this scale come together, especially at transitional points in their careers, it naturally creates speculation. A duet would not just be music – it would be a statement about where they both see themselves heading next."