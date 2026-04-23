EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber 'Set to Create Career-Saving Duet' 

Timberlake recently posted a throwback clip of himself speaking with a teenage Bieber, alongside footage of Bieber performing Cry Me a River during weekend two of Coachella.

Bieber told the crowd, "I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents, but I remember this like it was yesterday."

The moment formed part of a set that also revisited Bieber's early career, including a cover of the track before his rise to global fame.

One source said, "There's a real sense of nostalgia in how Justin is presenting this connection, and it plays into the idea of two artists coming full circle. But at the same time, it's happening at a moment when both of them have something to prove, which is why people are reading more into it."