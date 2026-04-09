EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Britney Spears Biopic Jitters — Singer Fears He'll Be Painted as Big-Screen Bad Guy in Movie About Car-Crash Ex

Jittery Justin Timberlake – already humiliated over the release of his DWI arrest footage – is livid the upcoming Britney Spears biopic will portray him as a total loser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The film is based on the pop princess' 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which ripped the covers off how Timberlake cheated on her during their three-year romance.

Spears, now 44, also revealed she had an abortion while pregnant with the former NSYNC boy bander's baby before they split in 2002.