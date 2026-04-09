EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Britney Spears Biopic Jitters — Singer Fears He'll Be Painted as Big-Screen Bad Guy in Movie About Car-Crash Ex
April 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jittery Justin Timberlake – already humiliated over the release of his DWI arrest footage – is livid the upcoming Britney Spears biopic will portray him as a total loser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The film is based on the pop princess' 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which ripped the covers off how Timberlake cheated on her during their three-year romance.
Spears, now 44, also revealed she had an abortion while pregnant with the former NSYNC boy bander's baby before they split in 2002.
Justin ‘Annoyed’ Over Britney Biopic
"Justin continues to be annoyed with being painted as the villain in Britney's book and [she] plans to paint him that way in the musical biopic," said a source.
"Britney told the truth in her book, so Justin can't sue, but that doesn't mean he wants his name dragged through the mud in every multiplex on the planet.
"He's using soft power to let people know he's displeased and thinks any project covering Britney's love life is a low-class product. The problem is that people do want to see this story and hear Britney's music in the context of a biopic."
Britney Biopic Moves Ahead Despite Drama
Universal Pictures won the film rights to the Toxic singer's memoir in August 2024 after an auction, but the film is still in the early stages of production with Wicked director Jon M. Chu on board.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, 45-year-old Justin's legal maneuvers failed to prevent the release of his mortifying arrest footage – and Spears faces her own legal issues after being busted for allegedly driving under the influence in March.
"The bosses at Universal are long-term thinkers and can weather Britney's latest problems," shared a source.
Justin Seething as Britney Film Advances
"They're willing to spend millions to tell her story – and Britney's love life goes hand in hand with the story of her music and her fame. There's no getting around that. Justin is seething over this, but despite what Britney is going through right now, her movie is moving forward patiently and methodically, just like her book came together.
"Justin can throw a million tantrums, but he can't stop Britney from telling the world about her real-life experiences and sharing how they inspired her music."