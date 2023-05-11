Incarcerated Julie Chrisley's Mother's Day Brunch Behind Bars Revealed!
Julie Chrisley's first Mother's Day in prison won't be a complete bust. RadarOnline.com has learned what the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster will be served for lunch and dinner on Sunday, May 14, and the restrictions surrounding visitation and activities at the minimum security prison camp where she is serving her 7-year sentence.
Officials at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky (FMC Lexington) tell RadarOnline.com that Julie and her prison pals will be served breakfast food for lunch — and the brunch menu is just a coincidence as Mother's Day isn't a federally recognized holiday, meaning the facility is just following the 2023 National Food Service menu.
As for what's on the menu, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Chrisley Knows Best star will be chowing down on scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, french toast with syrup, or whole wheat bread with jelly on her first Mother's Day alone in prison.
Hopefully, she's not too full because dinner will be tacos.
According to the 2023 National Service menu obtained by RadarOnline.com, Julie will be served either beef tacos or a soy taco alternative — if she's gone vegan while in lockup.
The tacos will be paired with cilantro rice, black beans, and corn. We've learned that Julie will also get the option of including shredded cheese and salsa — but none of the expensive extras like avocado or sour cream.
If Julie's children — Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16 — want to visit their mom on Sunday, a spokesperson for FMC Lexington told RadarOnline.com that "visitation will continue as regularly scheduled, as well as regularly scheduled activities and programming."
As this outlet reported, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
While Julie is serving her time at the Kentucky facility, Todd is in lockup over 600 miles away at FPC in Pensacola. The Chrisley patriarch was slapped with 12 years behind bars for his fraud conviction.
Besides sharing three biological children with Julie, Todd is also a father to Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 32, who recently faced legal issues and a jail stint for an incident involving a knife.
The couple also adopted Kyle's daughter, Chloé, who, like Grayson, is being looked after by Savannah while they serve their sentences.